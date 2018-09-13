30 Apple Picking Puns That Are As Sweet As The Pie You'll Make Later
Fall is just about here, and you know what that means: It's time to embrace your basic side, and partake in every autumn activity known to man. You love going to pumpkin patches, getting lost in a corn mazes, and chilling with the animals at the petting zoo. Who can blame you? These are all great trips you need to plan ASAP with your squad, but the ultimate fun will be had when you hit up an apple orchard. For all of your action shots reaching for the sweetest produce in sight, you'll need some apple picking puns for the 'Gram.
As a huge foodie, you love apple picking the most out of all. Sure, haunted house and hayrides are fun, but when you're done apple picking, you have a delicious pile of apples to eat. What more could you want? Not to mention, all of the delicious apple cider and baked good recipes you to get to try out with everything you've collected.
Whether you're getting ready to post a pic of your besties on the farm in front of the trees, or at home showing off what you made at your apple baking party, you'll want to use any of these 30 apple puns for your caption. There's no denying, when it comes Instagram captions, there's nothing that makes your followers happle-ier than to see a hilarious pun.
1. "I find you a-peel-ing." — Unknown
2. "Apple-y ever after." — Unknown
3. "We're having hardcore fun this fall." — Unknown
4. "My core values are: be kind, caring, curious, giving, and respectful." — Unknown
5. "I'd like to apple-ogize for the pun." — Unknown
6. "I love you to your core." — Unknown
7. "If you were a fruit, you'd be one fine-apple." — Unknown
8. "You are the apple of my eye." — Unknown
9. "I couldn't have picked better friends." — Unknown
10. "Looking for the apple of my pie." — Unknown
11. "I've got all the in-cider information." — Unknown
12. "Let's get apple sauced." — Unknown
13. "I couldn't decide whether or not to make spiced apple cider, so I mulled it over." — Unknown
14. "Always look on the bright cider life." — Unknown
15. "Just move along. Nothing core to see here." — Unknown
16. "I like to be be-cider you." — Unknown
17. "If best friends were apples, I'd pick you." — Unknown
18. "Roses are red. Apples are, too. I'm so glad to spend the day with you." — Unknown
19. "It's just the tree of us." — Unknown
20. "We have so much chemistree." — Unknown
21. "Spending the day with my friends is always treemendous." — Unknown
22. "We're outstanding in our field." — Unknown
23. "Having some qualitree time with my besties." — Unknown
24. "I am strengthening my core." — Unknown
25. "I picked these friends." — Unknown
26. "Slice, slice baby." — Unknown
27. "I'm one bad apple." — Unknown
28. "I've fallen for you." — Unknown
29. "We might be apples and oranges, but we make a great pear." — Unknown
30. "I'm red-y to go apple picking." — Unknown