30 Apple Picking Puns That Are As Sweet As The Pie You'll Make Later

Fall is just about here, and you know what that means: It's time to embrace your basic side, and partake in every autumn activity known to man. You love going to pumpkin patches, getting lost in a corn mazes, and chilling with the animals at the petting zoo. Who can blame you? These are all great trips you need to plan ASAP with your squad, but the ultimate fun will be had when you hit up an apple orchard. For all of your action shots reaching for the sweetest produce in sight, you'll need some apple picking puns for the 'Gram.

As a huge foodie, you love apple picking the most out of all. Sure, haunted house and hayrides are fun, but when you're done apple picking, you have a delicious pile of apples to eat. What more could you want? Not to mention, all of the delicious apple cider and baked good recipes you to get to try out with everything you've collected.

Whether you're getting ready to post a pic of your besties on the farm in front of the trees, or at home showing off what you made at your apple baking party, you'll want to use any of these 30 apple puns for your caption. There's no denying, when it comes Instagram captions, there's nothing that makes your followers happle-ier than to see a hilarious pun.

1. "I find you a-peel-ing." — Unknown

2. "Apple-y ever after." — Unknown

3. "We're having hardcore fun this fall." — Unknown

4. "My core values are: be kind, caring, curious, giving, and respectful." — Unknown

5. "I'd like to apple-ogize for the pun." — Unknown

6. "I love you to your core." — Unknown

7. "If you were a fruit, you'd be one fine-apple." — Unknown

8. "You are the apple of my eye." — Unknown

9. "I couldn't have picked better friends." — Unknown

10. "Looking for the apple of my pie." — Unknown

11. "I've got all the in-cider information." — Unknown

12. "Let's get apple sauced." — Unknown

13. "I couldn't decide whether or not to make spiced apple cider, so I mulled it over." — Unknown

14. "Always look on the bright cider life." — Unknown

15. "Just move along. Nothing core to see here." — Unknown

16. "I like to be be-cider you." — Unknown

17. "If best friends were apples, I'd pick you." — Unknown

18. "Roses are red. Apples are, too. I'm so glad to spend the day with you." — Unknown

19. "It's just the tree of us." — Unknown

20. "We have so much chemistree." — Unknown

21. "Spending the day with my friends is always treemendous." — Unknown

22. "We're outstanding in our field." — Unknown

23. "Having some qualitree time with my besties." — Unknown

24. "I am strengthening my core." — Unknown

25. "I picked these friends." — Unknown

26. "Slice, slice baby." — Unknown

27. "I'm one bad apple." — Unknown

28. "I've fallen for you." — Unknown

29. "We might be apples and oranges, but we make a great pear." — Unknown

30. "I'm red-y to go apple picking." — Unknown