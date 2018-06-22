Getting to know your partner better doesn't have to stop after those initial dates or the first few weeks of being official. Whether you've been with your significant other for three months, a year, or even longer, you should keep asking each other questions and posing hypothetical scenarios. Taking your relationship to the next level isn't something that just happens. You have to work at it, and having honest, in-depth, and at times difficult conversations is one of the best ways to do just that. When it comes to strengthening your bond, these 22 questions to ask your partner will help bring you two even closer together.

Simply discussing certain subjects can help determine whether or not you and your significant other are compatible in the long run. You want to be on the same page, especially if you're considering a future together. If you're having trouble figuring out how to steer the conversation toward the topic of your shared future, opening with one of these questions might make it a little easier.

Talk of marriage, kids, or money can seem scary, but you can make it clear that you're not suggesting the two of you settle down right now. It's always better to have an early understanding of your partner's plans for the future (and who they are as a person), so that you can see if they align roughly with yours. If you're thinking about taking your relationship to the next level, here are 22 questions to ask your partner first.

Questions About Love

1. Do you think there's a difference between loving someone and being in love with someone?

2. Have you been in love before? If so, do you think it was real love, puppy love, or lust?

3. Is there anything you regret doing or not doing in your last relationship?

4. Do you believe in soulmates, or do you think that there is more than one person out there for every individual?

5. Do you believe in fate or destiny?

6. Would you ever consider opening up our relationship? Why or why not?

7. What is the one thing you need to have in a romantic relationship (trust, affection, honesty, financial stability, etc.)?

8. What is your love language?

Questions About Marriage and Kids

9. Do you want to get married one day?

10. Would you want a prenuptial agreement?

11. What do you think is the key to a happy marriage?

12. Do you plan on having children? If so, how many would you want?

13. Would you raise your kids to be religious?

14. What do you think is the right way to discipline a child?

15. Do you want to raise your family in a more urban or rural environment?

Questions About Money

16. Would you rather be poor, but in love, or wealthy, but alone?

17. What is something unnecessary that you spend way too much money on?

18. Do you receive any financial support from your parents?

19. If you won the lottery, what would you do with the money?

20. What's your credit score?

21. Do you have any debt or outstanding loans?

22. Do you have money in savings or put away in a retirement fund?

Any of these questions can spark an interesting, open-ended conversation between you and your partner. Whether it's talking about money or love, broaching these important topics in a way that is free of pressure or expectation can be beneficial for the longevity and overall success of your relationship.

