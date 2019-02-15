22 "Please Me" Captions For Instagram & Posting Your Thirst Traps This Weekend

One of my favorite weekend traditions is artists dropping new music. Sometimes, it's totally expected and I anxiously stay up until midnight on Thursday nights, waiting for Ariana Grande or another pop star to drop an album. (Last week, Grande released her Thank U, Next album, along with a music video for the song "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" and it's all I've been listening to.) Other times, it's a complete surprise. A Cardi B and Bruno Mars collaboration suddenly appears on my Apple Music playlists, and I rush to put together some "Please Me" captions for Instagram. Have you heard this latest hit yet? It's a jam.

If you're feeling sort of out of the loop, let me give you the 4-1-1: Cardi B and Bruno Mars dropped their latest collaboration, called "Please Me," on Friday, Feb. 15. This happened after a very busy week for Cardi, full of performing at the 2019 Grammy Awards and winning the award for Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy. At the show, she walked the red carpet in a blooming gown that had Twitter talking and creating memes, and looked very coupely with Offset when she was on and off stage. To be honest, it's been a whirlwind, and a lot to keep up with.

But, despite everything going on, the release of "Please Me" showed up right on time for your weekend plans. It's the steamy song you've been looking for when you're at the club, eyeing your crush on the dance floor or totally feeling your look. (Girl, I can already tell from this side of the screen that your outfit is crushing it. Are those new shoes?) It's also the Instagram-worthy single that you need and want for posting your thirst traps on social media.

Lucky for you, I already dug through the lyrics and picked out 22 captions that'll be a good fit. Your followers will need to cool down after passing by your post, because these captions are so #fire, and so are you.

1. "Please me, baby."

2. "You know what I want and what I need, baby."

3. "Let's do it one more time."

4. "I was tryina to lay low."

5. "Do your man look good?"

6. "Let me demonstrate."

7. "Just how you like it tonight and after that."

8. "Bring you close to me."

9. "Better put him away."

10. "You shouldn't even be out."

11. "I take my time with it."

12. "Don't want no young dumb sh*t."

13. "Takin' it slow."

14. "Girl, I ain't one for beggin'."

15. "Turn around and just tease me, baby."

16. "Hit it one time, make it levitate."

17. "Like I do these records."

18. "Come on, back it up."

19. "You got what I want."

20. "Now you got me beggin'."

21. "Girl, let me put this lovin' on you!"

22. "Let me hear you say, please."

This isn't the first time that Cardi B and Bruno Mars have worked together. They collaborated on "Finesse" on Jan. 3, 2018, and the song quickly rose to the top of the charts. But, where that song is about having a good time — with your besties, your bae, or yourself — "Please Me" is perfect for your thirst traps and having a #fire weekend.