For those of you hoping and praying for a new Cardi B and Bruno Mars collaboration, you're in luck. The two artists just dropped a new track called "Please Me," and it is as intense as the title sounds. But if you think the song's lyrics are steamy, just wait until you watch the video of Cardi B and Offset dancing to "Please Me," because it will make you sweat, you guys. So do yourself a favor, and go grab some ice water now, before it's too late.

On the evening of Thursday, Feb. 14, Cardi B took to Twitter to show her fans a very, erm, intimate video of her and her on-again, off-again husband, Migos rapper Offset, dancing to the newest track she dropped with Bruno Mars, "Please Me." In the video, you see Offset behind Cardi, and they're both dancing with each other in a suuuper suggestive way while Cardi is lip syncing the song's lyrics. In the clip, we hear the chorus, where Cardi and Bruno Mars sing,

Please me, baby, Turn around and just tease me, baby, You know what I want and what I need, baby (Let me hear you say), Please (Let me hear you say), Please, Please me, baby, Turn around and just tease me, baby, You know what I want and what I need, baby (Let me hear you say), Please (Let me hear you say), Please

Then, as Offset and Cardi B are still bumpin' and grindin', we see Cardi lip sync her verse. She raps,

Lollipoppin' (Poppin'), twerkin' in some J's (Ooh), On the dance floor (Uh-huh), no panties in the way (Nope), I take my time with it (Ow), bring you close to me

And if you think those lyrics are hot as hell, just wait until you see the video that Cardi posted. She captioned the video, "PLEASE ME OUT NOW !!!!! CARDI B X BRUNO MARS ....HAPPY VALENTINES DAY WE GETTING REAL F*CKING FREE TONIGHT," and the clip will make you feel things:

Can we get a fan in here, please? Or maybe turn the heat down? Because I'm sweating. Watching Offset body roll against Cardi B will do that to a person, I guess.

In case you feel like turning the metaphorical heat up higher, you can listen to the entire track below, but I'm warning you: if you're wearing multiple layers, take them off. You won't be needing them after a few minutes of listening to "Please Me":

Not going to lie, this song is sensual AF. Plus, with blush-inducing lyrics like "Booty so round, booty so soft, bet you wanna smack it again, let me demonstrate, hit it one time, make it levitate," it definitely puts the listener in a real...physical mood.

You get the idea.

If you're wondering where exactly Cardi B and Offset stand in their relationship, join the club. But, during their most recent appearance on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the Ignite Angel and Devils Pre-Valentine’s Day Party in Bel Air, California, Cardi B was wearing her 8-carat diamond engagement ring again, which might be a hint that these two are trying to make things work once more.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We've yet to hear a definitive confirmation from Cardi B or Offset, but so far, it seems like all signs are pointing to the couple seemingly getting back together. Because let's be honest: you simply don't dance to "Please Me" the way Offset and Cardi do with just anyone, right?