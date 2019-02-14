Valentine's Day is supposed to be about showing the person that you love just how much you love them. Maybe you can share that sentiment by sending a special card, making a homemade meal, or, you know, wearing your giant engagement ring again after telling fans you're no longer together with your spouse. In case you're not getting what I'm putting down, I'm talking about our girl Cardi B and the fact that something sparkly might be back on her finger again. Oh yes, fam. There are photos of Cardi B wearing her wedding ring, which might just mean that she and Offset are back on again. Elite Daily reached out to Cardi B's team for comment on their relationship status, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

So here's what we know so far: On Wednesday, Feb. 13, the Invasion Of Privacy rapper went to the Ignite Angel and Devils Pre-Valentine’s Day Party in Bel Air, California, alongside her seemingly on-again, off-again husband, Migos rapper Offset. Since Cardi B announced her split from Offset in December, we've seen these two still out and about, most recently making some ~waves~ at the Grammys, where they posed for photos while kissing and touching tongues. It was...a lot.

But even then, her engagement ring did not make an appearance on her finger, confusing many fans, and pretty much having the entire world wondering whether or not these two were an item again.

So now, back to present day.

Cardi B hit the red carpet to the Pre-Valentine’s Day Party with Offset and her sister, Hennessy Carolina. As Cardi B was posing for photos though, you could see that she had an additional item of jewelry on her person: yep, her absurdly gorgeous 8-carat diamond engagement ring that Offset proposed to with on stage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia back in October of 2017.

Check out Cardi rockin' that ring once more! I mean, it's pretty hard to miss:

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi B looks fierce, and that diamond really is a show-stopper.

Let's get a closer look at that massive bling:

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yup, still looks like 8 carats to me.

In case the first two images were too subtle for you, here's Cardi in a pose that literally draws your attention right to her left hand:

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sort of seems like she's looking down at the rock herself, no?

Here she is with Offset, elegantly placing her hand right on the rapper's chest, which perfectly captures her stunning rock:

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Our girl wants it known that her ring is back on her finger, fam.

And here she is once more with Offset and sister Hennessy:

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's a cute family portrait, especially considering the fact that Hennessy is imitating Cardi's "look at my ring finger" pose. That pic has to be framed.

So, does this mean that Cardi B and Offset are back together?

It's hard to say. Because their relationship timeline has been nothing short of dramatic, it's difficult to really pinpoint where exactly these two stand with each other.

But I will say one thing: whatever their current status is, it seems much better than a few months ago, when Cardi revealed on Instagram that she and Offset had broken up.

"I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," Cardi said in her Instagram video on Dec. 5, 2018. "We're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners. And you know he's always someone that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven't been working out between us for a long time, and it's nobody's fault."

She continued, telling her fans that she and Offset "just grew out of love," adding, "It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father."

Since her breakup announcement, though, there have been quite a few instances where is seems like the pair have hinted at getting back together, so it's tough to say whether or not that ring will still be on her finger by next week's time.

So let's just appreciate this precious time while we have it, OK?