Cardi B’s Engagement Ring From Offset Will Make You Do A Double-Take

Ah, it's that time again. As the weather gets cooler and the days of mistletoe near, you're reminded that engagement season is upon us. Celebrities are not immune to this season of love and Cardi B and her now-fiancé are kicking off the barrage of engagements that will soon be flooding your Instagram feed. Besides the beautiful, unconditional love, one of the other exciting parts of an engagement is the ring, and boy did the Bodak Yellow songstress get quite the ring. Seriously, you won't believe the size of Cardi B's engagement ring from Offset. Spoiler: it's ginormous.

Rapper Offset of Migos proposed to Cardi B on Friday, Oct. 27 during a concert in Philadelphia. Concert venue Wells Fargo Center, which hosted the Power 99 Powerhouse concert, shared a video of the proposal and a very-surprised (and totally ecstatic) Cardi B accepting Offset's invitation of marriage as he got down on one knee. As adorable and swoon-worthy the proposal itself was, Offset took to his Instagram story not longer after the proposal to show off the diamond ring with which he proposed to Cardi B.

After you see a picture of the ring, you'll likely understand exactly why Cardi B had such a shocked look on her face — this thing is a legit rock. A beautiful, shiny rock, but a rock nonetheless.

Here's a look at the surprise proposal in action.

Now take a look at the second star of the show (just behind Cardi B and Offset's true love).

Seriously, I think the diamond emoji was modeled after this ring. Just look at how happy Cardi B is. True love and sparkly diamond? I'd be grinning from ear-to-ear, too.

Take a closer look at the eight (EIGHT!) carat diamond in a close-up from Offset's Instagram story.

I'm sure Offset was thrilled to hear Cardi B say "yes" to his marriage proposal, and who could blame his for showing off the beautiful bling he bought her? Cardi B wasn't one to shy away from sharing how much love she felt on Friday night either. She took to her Instagram page to share another photo of the gorgeous ring (I could look at that thing all day) as well as to share some lovely sentiments about the proposal.

She should never stop showing off this ring.

It wasn't all about the material goods for Cardi B, though. In her caption on Instagram, she shared:

Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much. Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice, molding me, and loving me. You're such an amazing man to me, your family, friends, kids, and you are extremely talented. I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Lets make a lot shmoney and love together ❤️ ❤️

Seriously, these two are just adorable, and I hope that they do "make a lot of shmoney and love together." I mean, if they plan on growing the diamonds as their love grows, they're going to need "a lot of shmoney" to do it.

There's no word yet on when the wedding will take place, but they only got engaged last night, and Cardi B is still probably trying to figure out how to walk upright with that rock on her left hand. OK, I know I should stop talking about the ring now, but I really can't. In all honesty, I had no idea real diamond rings that big even existed until I saw Cardi B's Instagram.

If their love is half as big as that diamond, then I think they're going to make it. Congrats to the happy couple!

