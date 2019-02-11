Was Cardi B Lip-Syncing At The 2019 Grammys? Fans Think So
When musicians end up on the world's biggest stage at the Grammy Awards, they're bound to face their fair share of speculation or criticism. As fierce as nominee Cardi B was during her performance, fans couldn't get over one little detail of the elaborate number. Was Cardi B lip synching at the 2019 Grammys? Twitter definitely seems to think so.
Performing her single "Money" during Feb. 10's Grammys ceremony, Cardi B delivered a powerful performance complete with killer costumes, an on-point dancing ensemble, and even a Black Panther shout-out. While the camera angle first hinted that the superstar was the one playing a fast-paced piano intro, Cardi B actually made her entrance at the top of a staircase like the queen she is. Thanks to the precision of her back-up dancers and the intriguing set design, the performance was far from a flop, but Cardi B's mouth didn't seem to match up to her delivery of "Money"'s rapid-fire lyrics.
