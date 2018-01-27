Bruno Mars & Cardi B's "Finesse" Lyrics Prove This Song Is The Ultimate Bop

Everyone's favorite song right now is Bruno Mars' "Finesse" remix featuring Cardi B. The remix is currently number three on the Billboard Top 100, and it's been in the top five ever since it was released on Jan. 3. It's one of the three hits Cardi B currently has on the top 10 of the Billboard Top 100. (Yeah, she literally has three songs in the top 10 at once.) "Finesse" is at number three, G-Eazy's "No Limit" featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B is at number four, and Migos' "MotorSport" featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj is at number 10. Safe to say adding Cardi B to "Finesse" was a great move on Bruno Mars' part. The "Finesse" song lyrics are literally just about having a good time, and the music video is about the same thing.

It's an amazing homage to the show In Living Color (where Jennifer Lopez and Jim Carrey first got their claim to fame, in case you didn't know). The video has only been up since Jan. 3 and it already has over 100 million views on YouTube. Add that to Cardi B's Billboard Top 100 success, and it's easy to see why she's having such a good time in the video.

The "Finesse" remix and music video both dropped on Jan. 3, and fans absolutely loved it.

Bruno Mars on YouTube

The video even got some love from In Living Color star Jim Carrey. He tweeted at Cardi B and Bruno Mars telling them how much he loved the video on Jan. 12.

He said in the most Jim Carrey way imaginable, "@iamcardib and @BrunoMars Great song, beautiful memories. Really gave me a kick. Spank you kindly! ;^)"

Bruno Mars is up for six Grammys at this year's award show taking place this Sunday, Jan. 28. His album 24K Magic is nominated for the coveted Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best R&B Album, and "That's What I Like" got him nominations in the Song of the Year, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Performance categories. Mars is set to perform at this year's show, as is Cardi B. (Cardi B is nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Bodak Yellow.") Since they're both slated to perform at the Grammys, that means there's a chance we'll see Mars and Cardi B perform "Finesse" live, which would be everything. So let's break down the "Finesse" remix lyrics.

The remix starts off with Cardi B's verse:

Drop top Porsche, Rollie on my wrist. Diamonds up and down my chain (ha ha!). Cardi B, straight stuntin', can't tell me nothin'. Bossed up, now I changed the game (you see me). It's my big Bronx boogie, got all them girls shook. My big fat ass got all them boys cooked. Went from dolla bills, now be poppin' rubber bands. Bruno sing to me while I do my money dance like. Aye, flexin' on the gram like (aye!). Hit the Lil Jon, okay (okay), okay (okay). Yeah we drippin' in finesse and gettin' paid (eeow!).

Then Mars comes in with his first verse:

Ooh, don't we look good together? There's a reason why they watch all night long (all night long). Yeah, I know we'll turn heads forever. So tonight I'm gonna show you off.

The pre-chorus comes next:

When I walk in with you (when I walk in with you). I watch the whole room change (I watch the whole room change). Baby, that's what you do (baby, that's what you do). No, my baby don't play (no). Blame it on my confidence. Or blame it on your measurements. Shut the sh*t down on sight. That's right.

Followed by the chorus:

We out here drippin' in finesse. It don't make no sense. Out here drippin' in finesse. You know it, you know it. We out here drippin' in finesse. It don't make no sense. Out here drippin' in finesse. You know it, you know it.

The second verse goes:

Now slow it down for me baby. 'Cause I love the way it feels when we grind (when we grind). Yeah, our connection's so magnetic on the floor. Nothing can stop us tonight.

Then comes the pre-chorus again:

When I walk in with you (when I walk in with you). I watch the whole room change (I watch the whole room change). Baby, that's what you do (baby, that's what you do). No, my baby don't play (no). Blame it on my confidence. Or blame it on your measurements. Shut the sh*t down on sight. That's right.

And the chorus once more:

We out here drippin' in finesse. It don't make no sense. Out here drippin' in finesse. You know it, you know it. We out here drippin' in finesse. It don't make no sense. Out here drippin' in finesse. You know it, you know it.

Then comes the bridge:

Fellas grab your ladies if your lady fine. Tell her she the one, she the one for life. Ladies grab your fellas and let's do this right. If you're on one like me and mine.

Cardi B comes back in saying:

Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on. Don't it feel so good to be us, ay? Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on. Girl we got it goin' on. Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on. Don't it feel so good to be us, ay? Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on.

Then the chorus comes in one last time followed by a repeat of Cardi's previous verse:

We out here drippin' in finesse. It don't make no sense. Out here drippin' in finesse. You know it, you know it. We out here drippin' in finesse (drippin' in finesse with my baby). It don't make no sense. Out here drippin' in finesse. You know it, you know it.

Girl you know we got it goin' on. Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on. Don't it feel so good to be us, ay? Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on. You know it, you know it. Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on. Don't it feel so good to be us, ay? Yeah we got it goin' on, got it goin' on. You know it, you know it.

The jam to end all jams.