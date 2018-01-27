Bruno Mars & Cardi B's "Finesse" Lyrics Prove This Song Is The Ultimate Bop

Everyone's favorite song right now is Bruno Mars' "Finesse" remix featuring Cardi B. The remix is currently number three on the Billboard Top 100, and it's been in the top five ever since it was released on Jan. 3. It's one of the three hits Cardi B currently has on the top 10 of the Billboard Top 100. (Yeah, she literally has three songs in the top 10 at once.) "Finesse" is at number three, G-Eazy's "No Limit" featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B is at number four, and Migos' "MotorSport" featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj is at number 10. Safe to say adding Cardi B to "Finesse" was a great move on Bruno Mars' part. The "Finesse" song lyrics are literally just about having a good time, and the music video is about the same thing.
It's an amazing homage to the show In Living Color (where Jennifer Lopez and Jim Carrey first got their claim to fame, in case you didn't know). The video has only been up since Jan. 3 and it already has over 100 million views on YouTube. Add that to Cardi B's Billboard Top 100 success, and it's easy to see why she's having such a good time in the video.
The "Finesse" remix and music video both dropped on Jan. 3, and fans absolutely loved it.
Bruno Mars on YouTube
The video even got some love from In Living Color star Jim Carrey. He tweeted at Cardi B and Bruno Mars telling them how much he loved the video on Jan. 12.
He said in the most Jim Carrey way imaginable, "@iamcardib and @BrunoMars Great song, beautiful memories. Really gave me a kick. Spank you kindly! ;^)"
Bruno Mars is up for six Grammys at this year's award show taking place this Sunday, Jan. 28. His album 24K Magic is nominated for the coveted Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best R&B Album, and "That's What I Like" got him nominations in the Song of the Year, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Performance categories. Mars is set to perform at this year's show, as is Cardi B. (Cardi B is nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Bodak Yellow.") Since they're both slated to perform at the Grammys, that means there's a chance we'll see Mars and Cardi B perform "Finesse" live, which would be everything. So let's break down the "Finesse" remix lyrics.
The remix starts off with Cardi B's verse:
Then Mars comes in with his first verse:
The pre-chorus comes next:
Followed by the chorus:
The second verse goes:
Then comes the pre-chorus again:
And the chorus once more:
Then comes the bridge:
Cardi B comes back in saying:
Then the chorus comes in one last time followed by a repeat of Cardi's previous verse: