No phrase describes BTS better than "global superstars," because, not only do the group's fans come from every corner of the world, but so does their music, which takes inspiration from various sounds and cultures worldwide. Taking a peek at BTS' discography, you'll find a diverse range of genres, like pop, hip hop, R&B, pop, EDM, Latin, soul, and even a dose of country. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's love for all genres of music is truly admirable. They're constantly sharing their song recommendations with fans on Twitter, and these 20 songs BTS recommended on Twitter show just how diverse their music taste is.

Some of the songs are by artists you already know and love, while others songs are by up-and-coming artists. BTS has a huge social media following, so by sharing lesser-known songs, they're doing fans a favor introducing them to artists they may not have known about otherwise (not to mention, introducing lesser-known artists to new fans).

While BTS has personal Spotify playlists featuring all their favorite songs, it's nice to see them find new music and share their discoveries on Twitter for fans to enjoy. Get your best pair of headphones, because these song recs are pure fire.

RM

1. "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman

Performed by Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman ensemble, "This Is Me" is a song you'll want to belt it out in the shower just like RM does for all his favorite songs.

2. "Strawberries & Cigarettes" by Troye Sivan

RM seems to find a lot of new music from movie soundtracks, because "Strawberries & Cigarettes," sung by Troye Sivan, is from the 2018 romcom Love, Simon.

3. "Too Much" by Zayn ft. Timbaland

During an AskAnythingChat, RM revealed he's a big Zayn fan, and, apparently, one of RM's fave Zayn songs is "Too Much," a collaboration with Timbaland, because on Twitter, he said the song is so "good."

"Thanks @BTS_twt," Zayn tweeted back.

4. "Whiskey & Morphine" by Alexander Jean

BTS has the golden touch, because Alexander Jean's "Whiskey and Morphine" immediately went No. 1 in South Korea following RM's shoutout.

"Whiskey & Morphine is #1 in South Korea on the singer/songwriter Apple Music chart. Thank you for the love RM & @BTS_twt @bts_bighit. Sending love to the #btsarmy & all our new friends sharing & streaming our song," the duo tweeted.

Listen to "Whiskey and Morphine" below.

5. "Like I Need U" by keshi

Every few weeks, RM shares a new song recommendation and fans are never let down at what they find.

"RM said he was listening to 'Like I Need You' today and that's really crazy. It blew my mind," Keshi said during an IG live after realizing RM shared his track.

6. "Walkin'" by John Eun

As fans know, RM enjoys going for walks and bike rides. One day, he found the perfect song to listen to while on his morning strolls: "Walkin'" by John Eun.

Jungkook

7. "Ending Scene" by IU

Instead of simply sharing the song on Twitter, Jungkook showed his love for IU's "Ending Scene" by filming his own cover, which turned out so beautiful.

8. "Dreaming" by Chymes

After Jungkook shared Chymes' "Dreaming," she quickly became a BTS fan and even released an English cover of Jungkook's "Euphoria."

9. "Happiness" by Ovan

Jungkook rarely shares song recommendations, so when he does, fans make sure to tune in because it must be good.

10. "Clouds" by Before You Exit

Late night drives are the perfect time to listen to some new music. While in Chicago, Jungkook recorded a video of himself listening to "Clouds" by Before You Exit, and, of course, he shared the clip on Twitter for fans to enjoy.

"This is sick, thanks for the love Jungkook! @BTS_twt," Before You Exit tweeted.

Listen to "Clouds" below.

11. "I Get The Bag" by Gucci Mane ft. Migos

For V's 23rd birthday on Dec. 30, 2018, Jungkook shared a clip of V dancing along to Gucci Mane's "I Get The Bag," featuring Migos, and, by the looks of it, V is a big fan of the song.

V

12. "Comethru" by Jeremy Zucker

One day, V spontaneously shared not one, but two song recommendations. The first was "comethru" by Jeremy Zucker, and the second was Aiyo's "Flatline," featuring Jowen.

You can listen to both songs below.

13. "All I Want" by Kodaline

At one point or another, everybody's cranked up a sad song, looked outside their window, and pretended they were in a movie. V did exactly that when he shared a clip of himself listening to "All I Want" by Kodaline.

14. "Meet Again" by Maxo Kream

In a fun morning post, V shared a clip of himself jamming out to Maxo Kream's "Meet Again."

15. "Blackjack" by Aminé

V may be part of BTS' vocal line, but he's got mad love for hip hop, too. His video rapping to Aminé's "Blackjack" got ARMYs so hype, they just had to check out the song for themselves.

16. "Kelly" by Peakboy

Peakboy is a friend of V's, so when he released his single "Kelly" in August, V just had to share it with fans.

Jimin

17. "Bird" by Ha Sungwoon

Jimin is friends with former Wanna One member Sungwoon, so when he released his debut solo single, "Bird," in February, Jimin jumped at the opportunity to promote his friend's new music video.

rhybeat 리빗 on YouTube

18. "Jealous" by Labrinth

"The song I’m listening to now," Jimin tweeted about Labrinth's "Jealous," according to a fan translation by @BTStranslation_.

J-Hope

19. "Outta My Head" by Khalid & John Mayer

While BTS was in NYC for their Saturday Night Live performance on April 13, J-Hope shared a clip of himself dancing to Khalid and John Mayer's "Outta My Head." BTS and Khalid revealed they have a collab in the works, so, hopefully fans get that soon.

20. "All The Time" by Zara Larsson

A week after V and J-Hope released "A Brand New Day" with Zara Larsson on June 14, a BTS member shared Larsson's single "All The Time."

"My friend @zaralarsson new song is out!!!" the member tweeted. (Fans think it was J-Hope because of the adorable emojis.)

"Love you. Thank you so much for being so supportive. Real ones!!!!" Larsson tweeted back.

Those were just 20 songs BTS recommended on Twitter, but fans can probably expect way more as BTS gets into new artists and genres, like they always do.