Fact: Berger's Post-It note breakup with Carrie on Sex and the City was probs the worst breakup of all time. But IMO, breaking things off with someone through a text message or phone call isn't much better. Yes, breaking up is hard to do, and it can be awkward and uncomfortable, but most relationships deserve more than an over-the-phone send-off. Luckily, if you've ever experienced the pain of being virtually dumped, then you're in good company. There are more celebrity couples who broke up over texts or calls than you may realize, and the stories are pretty brutal.

Some A-listers have reportedly ended short flings through calls or texts, which is... not great. Others are rumored to have ended engagements or even marriages over the phone, which is even worse. And while some celeb exes-turned-friends are able to laugh about their not-so-great splits — like Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas — others aren't quite as ready for jokes.

From Justin Hartley's divorce text to Chrishell Stause to Prince William's reported phone call breakup with Kate Middleton, here are some Hollywood stars who apparently decided an in-person convo wasn't necessary. Celeb breakups are never fun to see, but these will def go down as some of the worst.

Rebel Wilson & Jacob Busch SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In February 2021, after less a year of dating Anheuser-Busch brewing company heir Jacob Busch, Rebel Wilson announced she was a "single girl" on Instagram. Soon after, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Wilson broke up with Busch over text. "They went to Aspen right before the holidays and had a blast," the source reportedly claimed. "They talked all throughout the holidays and had excellent communication, but then, all of a sudden, she got really quiet and broke up with him via text message about two or three weeks ago." Elite Daily previously reached out to Wilson's rep for comment on the claim but didn't hear back.

Taylor Swift & Joe Jonas Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas' 2008 relationship was short-lived, but the relationship inspired several songs on Swift's Fearless album... especially after Jonas broke up with her over the phone. During a November 2008 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Swift referred to Jonas as "the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18," though she later regretted calling him out. In May 2019, Swift apologized to Jonas during another appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying, "I was 18. We laugh about it now but that was mouthy."

Chrishell Stause & Justin Hartley Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images This Is Us actor Justin Hartley shocked fans by filing for divorce from his wife of two years, Chrishell Stause, in November 2019. Later, during an August 2020 episode of Selling Sunset, Stause claimed she received a text from Hartley telling her he'd filed for divorce only 45 minutes before the news went public. As she told her friend and Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald, she and Hartley apparently fought over the phone on the morning, but afterwards, she thought they "were totally fine." Hartley never commented on her claim.

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Though Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have not confirmed this themselves, their year-long relationship reportedly ended in January 2021 with a phone call. "They have had numerous discussions about their future and they decided together to break up," a source for People reportedly claimed, noting that their split reportedly happened over the phone.

Katy Perry & Russell Brand Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images A little over a year after tying the knot, Russell Brand filed for divorce from Katy Perry in December 2011. "Sadly, Katy and I are ending our marriage," Brand said in a statement, per TMZ. "I will always adore her and I know we'll remain friends." Later, during a June 2013 interview with Vogue , Perry claimed Brand broke up with her via text. "He's a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him," Perry said. "Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me [on] Dec. 31, 2011." Brand never commented on her claim.

Perrie Edwards & Zayn Malik Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images One Direction alum Zayn Malik's relationship with Little Mix's Perrie Edwards began in 2011, and after two years of dating, the singers became engaged in August 2013. The couple was then engaged for two years before Malik ended the relationship via text, as Edwards later claimed in Little Mix's 2016 book, Our World. "It was horrible, the worst time of my life," Edwards said of the breakup. "A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that." Elite Daily previously reached out to Malik's rep for comment on Edwards' claims but didn't hear back.

Kate Middleton & Prince William Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Though Kate Middleton and Prince William have an epic love story, the two reportedly hit a speed bump along the way. According to Robert Lacey's book, Battle of the Brothers, Will and Kate reportedly had a fight in 2007 that concluded with the prince dumping his GF over the phone. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for the couple for comment on the claim but didn't hear back.) Luckily, the two reconciled just a few months later, and as Will later told ITV News during a November 2010 interview, "things worked out for the better."

Cazzie David & Pete Davidson Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pete Davidson and Cazzie David first met on the set of Saturday Night Live in February 2016, when David's dad, Larry David, served as host. The two went on to date for more than two years before they ended their relationship in May 2018, and apparently, Davidson broke things off via text. According to David's 2020 memoir, No One Asked for This, she was the one to break up with him first, only to call him back days later and say she'd made a mistake. Davidson said he was "the happiest he had ever been," and then proceeded to dump her two days later in a text. Davidson never commented on her claim.

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Selena Gomez and The Weeknd dated for less than a year before deciding to go their separate ways in November 2017, and reportedly, that breakup happened during a phone call. Soon after news of the split went public, a source for TMZ reportedly claimed The Weeknd called Gomez to end things, saying their relationship lost its passion. Elite Daily previously reached out to Gomez and The Weeknd's reps for comment but did not hear back.

Ariana Grande & Jai Brooks During a November 2013 interview with Complex, Ariana Grande was asked about the worst way she'd ever been dumped, and she said it was "probably over a text message the opening night of my tour right before I was about to go on stage." Grande has never revealed who did the breaking up, but fans speculated that it may have been YouTuber Jai Brooks, who split from Grande in 2013, and then — after a brief reunion — again in 2014.

Kim Kardashian & Reggie Bush Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim Kardashian and footballer Reggie Bush dated on-and-off-again between 2007 and 2010, and apparently, he broke up with Kardashian for the final time via text while she was in Miami. "He actually sent her three text messages that said he needed time and space and 'it's not you, it's me,'" a source for HollywoodLife reportedly claimed in March 2010. Neither Kardashian nor Bush ever commented on the claims.