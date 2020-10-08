Breaking up with someone over text? Unacceptable. Breaking up with someone over a phone call? Not much better. But reportedly, Prince William & Kate Middleton once broke up on the phone while she was at work, and the story has me like 👀. In Robert Lacey's new book, Battle of the Brothers (which is set to publish on Oct. 15, 2020), the British historian claims Will and Kate reportedly had a lovers' quarrel in 2007 that concluded with the prince dumping his GF over the phone. Obv, the two got back together eventually, but yikes. (Elite Daily reached out reps for the couple for comment on the claims but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

An excerpt from the book was published by The Mirror on Oct. 7, and according to Lacey, the call reportedly came while Kate (who was working as an accessory buyer for the clothing chain Jigsaw at the time) was in the office. "She shut the door for more than an hour," Lacey wrote. "When she came out, she was single." However, just 10 weeks after the phone call, Lacey claimed the two were reportedly seen kissing at a party in Bovington, Dorset, so I guess all's well that ends well?

Chris Ison - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Royal biographer Marcia Moody previously wrote about the couple's reported breakup in her 2013 book Kate: A Biography, though she didn't mention the whole breaking-up-over-the-phone bit. In the book, she wrote, "The last time Kate and William went out together before they split was with their friends Hugh and Rose van Cutsem, whose wedding they had attended two years earlier. On 31 March 2007, the foursome had a quiet night out in the van Cutsems' local the King's Head pub in Bledington. By the time Kate flew to Ireland with her mum on 3 April, the relationship of four years was over."

The reason for the reported split isn't clear, but according to Moody, the strain began after Will joined his first regiment and was stationed in Dorset. "He would be away for much of the following months, and the three-hour drive meant that he wouldn't necessarily be returning to London every weekend," Moody wrote. The distance, coupled with the pressure of being in the public eye, reportedly led to their brief separation.

Thankfully, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge found their way back to each other and have since welcomed three royal kiddos together. And while I'm glad things worked out, I'm also v excited for all the tea Lacey will inevitable spill in his forthcoming book.