Sad news, Pitch Perfect fans. Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch have broken up. The actor announced the news herself on Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 2, but if you blinked, you might have missed it. She posted a photo of herself outside a trailer, dressed in a cute denim dress and yellow cardigan, looking pensive. Her caption revealed it all: "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"

Minutes later, Page Six reported Wilson and Busch's relationship had "just run its course," according to sources reportedly close to the actor. Busch, the heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune and the founder of dairy-free ice cream brand Napps, has yet to comment publicly on the split.

The couple met in 2019 and began dating casually before the coronavirus pandemic hit, according to Us Weekly. Wilson made her relationship with the businessman Instagram official in August 2020, when she posted a photo of herself and Busch posing at Bold and the Beautiful actor Carly Steel and Snapchat exec Jacob Andreou's wedding.

The couple was exceptionally well-matched, according to a source who reportedly spoke to People in September 2020. "This is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humor and personality," People reported. "Someone who has his own life and success and isn’t intimidated by her. He's entrepreneurial and they're both very business-minded."

That same month, the couple made a glam red carpet debut at Prince Albert II's Planetary Health Gala in Monaco. According to body language expert Traci Brown, the new couple was still finding their groove during their first red carpet together. "He's all smiles, and she's smiling, but not as happy as him," Brown told Elite Daily. "We can't see her teeth so she's looking like she's being polite, not genuinely happy ... Is it not happy with him or not happy to be there? We don't know."

SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In October, the couple enjoyed a romantic vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and teamed up for a joint Halloween costume featuring spooky makeup while attending Margot Robbie's Halloween bash. Wilson and Busch were packing on the PDA as recently as December 2020, when they had a snowy ski trip getaway to Aspen, Colorado.

Previously, Wilson dated stuntman Aden Stay; he was her date to the 2017 MTV Movie Awards. In 2015, she split from comedian Mickey Gooch, Jr., her How to Be Single co-star.

In 2019, Wilson opened up to People about what she looks for while dating. "It’s wanting someone who is a kind person,” she said, noting she was on the dating app Raya. “I’ve been so lucky to create this awesome life for myself that I want to find that person to share it with. It can be a roller coaster being in the public eye, so I guess I [really just want] genuine niceness and supportiveness.”

When Wilson is ready to look for love again, that genuinely nice, supportive person is bound to be out there.