Will the hopeless romantics of the world please stand up? There's nothing better than indulging in your soft feelings by watching a romantic music video. It's one thing to listen to a track that gives you butterflies, presents you with your ideal romantic daydream, or reminds you why holding onto the love you have in life is so d*mn important. It's another experience entirely to enjoy the visuals the artist crafted to go with the song — whether they're abstract, like the vibes of a good first date, or concrete, like the moment your partner finally says the "L" word.

Regardless of the musical genre, most romantic music videos are like little rom-coms or sultry dramas wrapped up into delicious three-minute vignettes. The following music videos show love blossoming and growing in many forms: lounging in a NYC loft, slow-dancing on an empty stage during sound-check, a quiet moment between an elderly couple in an old Miami house, a country-side date, a great love affair on a stormy island... the list goes on.

Whether you're single, taken, or dating around, you'll probably have to reach for the Kleenex after watching the following 10 music videos. Don't say I didn't warn you.

1. "Falling Like The Stars" By James Arthur JamesAVEVO on YouTube James Arthur has never shied away from releasing tender music that puts people in their feelings. As if listening to "Falling Like The Stars" wouldn't make someone emotional enough, Arthur's video tells the love story of a soldier and his partner at home. Cue the tears.

2. "Honey" By Kehlani Kehlani on YouTube Kehlani's music video for "Honey" feels like a drizzle of the sweet stuff. From the close-ups of hand-holding, to the blue skies and sunshine, to Kehlani's blonde hair and the way she smiles at her crush, every bit of the video for this queer love ballad is warm and wonderful.

3. "There's No Way" By Julia Michaels & Lauv Lauv on YouTube Imagine a meet-cute that makes you feel so warm and fuzzy that "there's no way" it doesn't turn into something more. After watching Lauv and Julia Michaels fool around in their dressing room, share a leisurely drink, and dance together the way they do in this video, it's no surprise that the two went on to date for about a year. The chemistry is palpable.

4. "If I Can't Have You" By Shawn Mendes ShawnMendesVEVO on YouTube OK, fine. So maybe the video for Shawn Mendes' "If I Can't Have You" is mostly a cinematic, black-and-white thirst-trap for Mendes. But the level of devotion he sings about and all the pining he does in this video can really tug at your heart strings.

5. "Lover" By Taylor Swift TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube Taylor Swift is the reigning queen of love songs. Period. Obviously, the title track of an album that's literally called Lover was destined to have a romantic AF video. This one does not disappoint.

6. "Lust For Life" By Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd LanaDelReyVEVO on YouTube Lana del Rey and The Weeknd have collaborated multiple times, making them a creative dynamic duo and a pair that fans have shipped for awhile. In the "Lust For Life" video, you really get to see their melancholy-but-romantic personas come together and shine.

7. "Adore You" By Harry Styles HarryStylesVEVO on YouTube The love story in Harry Styles' "Adore You" video is definitely more platonic than the romance in the song's lyrics, but this video will definitely make you cry. Narrated by Rosalía, "Adore You" takes fans to the fictional island of Eroda, where an outcast finds the great love of his life: a fellow outcast, who happens to be a fish.

8. "Come Over" By The Internet TheInternetVEVO on YouTube "Come Over" by The Internet is equal-parts "u up?" and innocent, school-girl-crush energy. You watch lead singer Syd go through all kinds of cute rom-com tropes, like practicing her dance moves in the mirror before she sees her crush, and throwing pebbles at her crush's window. It's so sweet, it'll make your heart feel like it's going to burst.

9. "Put It All On Me" By Ed Sheeran ft. Ella Mai Ed Sheeran on YouTube The video for "Put It All On Me" showcases all kinds of romantic love, including queer couples, inter-abled couples, an indigenous couple in the Pacific Northwest United States, a Desi couple in Dallas, and high school sweethearts in Guatemala, to name a few. Fans even get a glimpse into Sheeran's own love story with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.