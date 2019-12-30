Being in love can trigger all kinds of joyous emotions, from exhilarated to downright euphoric. And while you're fully immersed in those feels, you're bound to feel some gratitude, too. After all, your partner is in some ways responsible for all of those positive emotions. Fortunately, when you feel like embracing that mindset, there are a plethora of love songs that'll make you feel grateful for your partner.

There are lots of reasons why you might feel especially thankful for your boo. Perhaps they've been super supportive of your professional endeavors. Or, it could be that they gave you a shoulder to cry on during a traumatic time. Perhaps they just always seem to know how to cheer you up when you're having a brutal day. Or maybe they restored your faith in love after you truly thought it had disappeared forever.

Regardless of what has you thanking your lucky stars for your SO, there's hardly a better way to indulge in all of those warm and fuzzy feelings than with music. And as it turns out, countless love songs revolve around the theme of gratitude. So go ahead — fire up this carefully curated playlist when you're feeling oh so fortunate to have found your person.

"Sweetener" — Ariana Grande ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube Listen when: bae saves the day (for the 17th time). Key lyrics: "When life deals us cards / Make everything taste like it is salt / Then you come through like the sweetener you are / To bring the bitter taste to a halt."

"Thank You" — Meghan Trainor ft. R. City Meghan Trainor - Topic on YouTube Listen when: your boo is there for you in a time of need. Key lyrics: "You keep me humble, keep me focused everyday / You know how to put a smile on my face / When I think about you, all my worries fade."

"Perfect" — Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran on YouTube Listen when: you're feeling extra mushy-gushy. Key lyrics: "I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms / Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song / I have faith in what I see ... You look perfect tonight."

"Adore You" — Miley Cyrus MileyCyrusVEVO on YouTube Listen when: you're falling head over heels. Key lyrics: "When you say you love me / Know I love you more / And when you say you need me / Know I need you more."

"Fresh Eyes" — Andy Grammer Andy Grammer on YouTube Listen when: you're seeing your SO in a new light. Key lyrics: "So suddenly I'm in love with a stranger / I can't believe that she's mine."

"I Choose You" — Kiana Ledé KianaLedeVEVO on YouTube Listen when: it's clear you've found "The One." Key lyrics: "I choose you over anybody else / When you're not around it's just bad for my health."

"Gold Love" — Maren Morris MarenMorrisVEVO on YouTube Listen when: you're having an epiphany that your SO loves you as-is. Key lyrics: "If my stars burn out of light, if my diamond loses shine / Your gold love gets me through, gets me through, gets me through."

"Close" — Ella Mai Ella Mai on YouTube Listen when: you're feeling appreciative that your partner puts up with your sh*t. Key lyrics: "You the only out of everybody / Who can deal with all my ways / I know I got some ways / But you control the flames."

"XO" — Beyoncé BeyoncéVEVO on YouTube Listen when: you're realizing you're all in. Key lyrics: "In the darkest night hour / I'll search through the crowd / Your face is all that I see / I'll give you everything."