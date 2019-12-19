One of the greatest joys of life is curling up with a good book after a long day, and there’s nothing more escapist than a romance novel to help you do just that. Stories about love are universally appealing — who doesn’t want to believe in happily-ever-after? And when you take your zodiac sign into consideration, choosing what to read next is easier than flipping a page. The best romance novel for your zodiac sign will have you glued to your couch, train, or beach chair, so buckle up and let your loved ones know you won't be budging from your spot for the rest of the day.

These books all deal with the theme of love in very different ways. Some characters are hopeless romantics, while others would like nothing more than to do their own thing. Some have meticulously planned out their futures, only to realize you can't always compartmentalize your life in a neat list. Whether you’re already in love, or single and dating, you’ll relate to the book that connects most with your zodiac sign, and you may even see parallels to your own love life.

Grab a steaming cup of tea or hot cocoa and get ready to settle in. You’ll get sucked into these stories before you even realize what hit you.

Aries (Mar. 21 — Apr. 19) 'Love at First Like' by Hannah Orenstein $16.99 | Amazon “Impulsive” is Aries' middle name, and it’s a quality they share with Eliza, Love At First Like’s protagonist. The jewelry designer and IG influencer gets herself into hot water when she mistakenly leads her followers to believe she’s engaged. Naturally, the only thing she thinks to do is keep up the ruse, hoping it doesn’t lead to disaster. Disclaimer: Hannah Orenstein is an editor at BDG Media.

Taurus (Apr. 20 — May 20) 'The Girl He Used To Know' by Tracey Garvis Graves $13.99 | Amazon This heartfelt, tender love story will appeal to Taurus' romantic nature. Annika loves her quiet life of reading books and playing chess, and when she meets Jonathan, she ultimately can’t help but fall for him. But a tragedy pushes them apart for years before they ultimately get the chance to reconcile. Taurus' stubborn but deeply loyal tendencies will make this a relatable read.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) 'The Unhoneymooners' by Christina Lauren $12.75 | Amazon Gemini knows what it’s like to put on a brave face when they really feel anything but happy. Olive, the main character in The Unhoneymooners, can relate when she ends up on a Hawaiian vacation with a guy she absolutely hates. (It’s a long story.) Plus, Olive and her sister Ami are twins, making this a perfect read for this sign.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) 'The Friend Zone' by Abby Jimenez $9.99 | Amazon Kristen, the main character in The Friend Zone, shows classic Cancer tendencies. She’s loyal to the core, not in the mood to entertain BS, and in possession of a major secret that affects her love life. When she meets the perfect guy, will she be able to avoid his charm? Her tough exterior is put to the test.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) 'Red, White & Royal Blue' by Casey McQuiston $10.19 | Amazon Leo is a powerful sign who loves the spotlight, so what’s better than a story about two prestigious celebs who fall in love? In Red, White, & Royal Blue, the son of the U.S. President develops a secret relationship with the Prince of Wales — one that begins over Instagram and threatens to upend the political climate of both nations.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) 'Get a Life, Chloe Brown' by Talia Hibbert $15.99 | Amazon Classic rule-follower Virgo will easily relate to Chloe Brown. She’s great at making organized lists for everything, including her newfound plan to “get a life” by doing adventurous things like traveling the world and having casual sex. But she needs someone to help her with this project, so she enlists a handyman named Red… which is where things stop going according to plan.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) 'The Queen Of Hearts' by Kimmery Martin $12.99 | Amazon Balance is important to Libra, so if you fall under this sign, you know stressful it would be if someone from your past were to unexpectedly show up in your present. That’s exactly what happens to Zadie and Emma in this novel, and it jeopardizes their entire friendship. Will the equilibrium between them ever be restored, or are they doomed to never trust one another again?

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) 'Meet Cute' by Helena Hunting $6.99 | Amazon When Scorpio falls for someone, they fall hard. This steamy novel is about a woman named Kailyn and the guy she used to crush on as a teenager (and might still have some lingering feelings for). The chemistry between them is palpable, but she’s worried he’ll ultimately break her heart. Like a typical Scorpio, Kailyn has to learn to trust despite her deep-seated fear of being wronged.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) 'The Bride Test' by Helen Hoang $9.99 | Amazon Sag dreams of a love story in a faraway place, so you’ll love this heartfelt novel about a romance that stretches between the U.S. and Vietnam. Esme, the main character in The Bride Test, desperately wants to seduce Khai, an American. But he’s not so quick to return her affection, and before long, she may have to return back to Vietnam.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) 'Fix Her Up' by Tessa Bailey $9.99 | Amazon Responsible earth sign Cap knows exactly how to build the life they want for themselves. In Fix Her Up, main character Georgie decides she needs to change her image, so she concocts a thorough plan to do just that. The only catch? It involves pretending to date a baseball player named Travis… a proposal that just might turn into real love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) 'The Right Swipe' by Alisha Rai $10.49 Aquarius cares about connection on a deep, intellectual level, but in reality they can be hesitant to commit. And like the protagonist in The Right Swipe, Rhiannon, they might bury feelings for someone when they think the relationship doesn’t have a long-term shot. That’s what Rhiannon tries to do with a hot dating app match named Samson, but it looks like he may just sweep her off her feet for good.