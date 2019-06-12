Nothing screams “summer” like a juicy, entertaining beach read. Whether or not you have actual vacation plans, getting lost in a book can make you feel like you’re visiting faraway places and lounging around with your feet buried in the sand. These long, sunny days might be the very best time of year for reading, and thankfully, the best books of summer 2019 do not disappoint. I’m ready to stretch out on a beach towel (or in my bed, honestly) and dive straight into these intriguing narratives.

Books have this amazing ability to bring us into the lives of their characters, which lets us experience the world through a whole new perspective. You don’t have to be a pro at real-life love to enjoy a dreamy romance in a novel. But depending on your relationship status, you might be looking for different things in your go-to summer read. If you’re happily in love and want to revel in your feelings, you book choice won’t be quite the same as someone who needs an escape from their dating woes. But rest assured that there’s a book out there calling your name, no matter what your love life looks like. And with all these titles coming out in spring and summer 2019, they’re hot off the press for you to read and enjoy.

If You're Miss Independent... Breathe In, Cash Out $17.10 | Amazon Read Breathe In, Cash Out by Madeleine Henry (July 9). If you’re deep in the dating scene, crushing your career goals, and having a blast, you won’t be able to put down this story of a young woman juggling her priorities while living and working in New York City. The main character, Allegra, really just wants to quit her busy banking analyst gig to teach yoga... but when she unknowingly sleeps with her new boss right before he starts the job, and then meets a yoga guru with a massive Instagram following, her future starts to look a bit more complicated.

If You Have A Long-Distance Love... Red, White & Royal Blue $10.19 | Amazon Read Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston (May 14). Pining for your love across the country (or in this case, across the pond)? In this flirty, dramatic page-turner, the son of the President of the United States finds himself falling for the Prince of Wales. It’s a surprising romance neither young man would have expected, and it puts the political future of two countries at stake. This novel will remind you of love’s ability to go the distance... even when there’s a whole world at stake.

If You're Feeling Pressured to Commit... Love at First Like $16.99 | Amazon Read Love at First Like by Hannah Orenstein (August 6). Still single as a Pringle while all your friends are getting engaged? If seeing couple pics all over Instagram makes you want to throw your phone into the ocean, look no further than the story of Eliza, an influencer who mistakenly leads her followers to believe she’s engaged. She has a ring, she’s stirred up the hype… but now, she needs a fiancé to complete the equation. And that’s not quite as simple as posting a perfectly-filtered photo. Disclaimer: Hannah Orenstein is an editor at BDG Media.

If There's Trouble in Paradise... 'The Unhoneymooners' by Christina Lauren $12.75 | Amazon Read The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren (May 14). Summertime and the livin’ is easy… unless you’re in a relationship that isn’t going so well. Need inspiration to push through the tough times you’re having with bae? This rom-com follows Olive, the sister of the bride who finds herself on a free Hawaii honeymoon after the wedding party gets food poisoning. The catch? Joining her on the trip is her arch-nemesis (and the best man) Ethan. These two enemies are determined to enjoy their vacation in spite of each other, but they’re in for a journey neither would have expected at first.

If You're Falling For Your Fling... Tell Me How You Really Feel $12.32 | Amazon Read Tell Me How You Really Feel by Aminah Mae Safi (June 11). So, you had every intention of staying single this summer ⁠— after all, it’s the best season for casual flings. But instead, you’ve found yourself falling for someone you never expected. This dreamy and romantic story follows two young women who try desperately not to fall in love as they work on their senior project together. But the more they cover up their feelings for one another, the harder it gets to hide the chemistry. Something has to give… will they ever just let love happen?

If You're A Hopeless Romantic... Waiting for Tom Hanks $10.40 | Amazon Read Waiting for Tom Hanks by Kerry Winfrey (June 11). You’re feeling so much love in your life that you can’t stop gushing about it. Anyone obsessed with romance will adore this sappy story about Annie, an aspiring screenplay writer who falls for a hunky actor in the perfect meet-cute moment… but their love story isn’t as easy as Annie had planned in her head. If your own relationship is super stable, you’ll find it fun to read about this romance that’s just as sweet, but slightly more precarious than yours.