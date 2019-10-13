It feels like there are so many expectations when it comes to celebrating your partner's birthday. The pressure to plan a nice dinner or a fun party can be super high and stressful, especially if you're still getting to know each other. But, surprise! Birthdays are supposed to be fun, festive occasions, not something to stress over. Coming up with creative birthday surprises for your partner that you can throw together in time for their big day is a lot easier than you think. Whether you want to go all out or stick to something more subtle, there are plenty of ways you can surprise bae for their birthday.

It goes without saying that you don't have to spend a big buck on a birthday surprise — don't worry! There are plenty of ways you can show your partner you love them, without going negative on your bank account. Additionally, a huge birthday surprise isn't the end-all, be-all of a relationship. "While we don’t need grand gestures daily, showing our love and respect, and caring for our partners on a daily basis goes a long way to strengthen the bond between us," Dr. Joshua Klapow, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist and host of The Kurre and Klapow Show previously told Elite Daily.

If your bond is strong and your partner knows you love them, it's safe to say they probably don't need a weekend getaway or a new car to commemorate their birthday. But if you still want to do something special without breaking the bank, here are some fun options.

1. Throw Them A Themed Surprise Party. Shutterstock This might sound obvious, but a surprise party is a great gesture to show your partner how loved they are — by you, and by all their friends. When you incorporate a creative theme, like their favorite show or food, a surprise party can be a great way to show them how much you know them. It doesn't have to be a huge ordeal, but it definitely can be if that's your style. As long as there are people who love your partner present, they'll have a great time.

2. Plan A Scavenger Hunt. Remember how much fun scavenger hunts were when you were a kid? Well, you can totally recapture that magic with your partner for their birthday. Set up a scavenger hunt around town, their favorite bar, or even just your place, and lead them to their prize: You!

3. Take A Dance Class Together. If you and your partner aren't afraid to get creative and ~theatrical~ together, then try and set up a dance class for their birthday. You can both learn some new moves, get intimate in a new and exciting way, and possibly get out of your comfort zone.

4. Try Something New In The Bedroom. Shutterstock Perhaps you and your partner want to spice things up in the bedroom for their birthday. You can totally get creative with that as well! Get some new sexy lingerie, a new sex toy, or try out a new position! The possibilities are endless, and it's a great way to get creative without having to spend a lot of money if you don't want to.

5. Cook A New Recipe You Think They'll Love. If you like to cook, and you know your partner would appreciate a quiet night in for their birthday, then whip up a new recipe for their special day. Try something different, or try to recreate their go-to dish from their favorite restaurant. If you want to make it a collaborative effort, get them to work on dessert, or the cocktail of the night. Set up some cute table-settings, or cozy up on the couch in front of Law & Order: SVU for the tenth time. It doesn't matter what you do, as long as you enjoy each other's company.

6. Make Them A Crafty Present, Or Work On A Project Together. Even if you're not crafty, it doesn't take too much work to make something as simple as a picture frame or a tie-dye t-shirt. Put your creativity to good use! There are so many DIY classes everywhere that you're sure to find something you can make on your own, or even a class you can take together.

7. Write Them A Love Story Or A Poem. If you and your partner don't want to spend too much money on each other's birthdays at the moment, getting creative and writing them a love story, song, or poem is a great idea for their birthday. If you don't have a way with words, even better! Make it funny! They'll just be happy that it came from you. (An old-school mix-tape might also be a great substitute for this if you really cannot write.)

8. Plan A Trip Together. Shutterstock Even if you and your partner won't be ready to go on a trip for a long time, you can still get creative and plan one for their birthday. Maybe you can just book the hotel for now, or the rental car, or even just an excursion to take while you're on vacay. And if you really can't afford to book anything right now, whip out a Google Sheet and make a list of hotels, flights, activities, restaurants — everything you want to do when you travel! Planning it ahead of time allows you both to get creative and have some fun, all from the comfort of your couch.

9. Make Them A Self-Care Kit. There's no denying the fact that self-care is important, so if your partner likes to be spoiled, get creative and throw together a basket of self-care items for their birthday. Procure some face masks, lotions, a good bottle of wine or whisky... anything they love, and put it together in a cute care package. They'll seriously appreciate it, and you'll have fun putting it together.