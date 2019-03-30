Cheap vibrators are easy to find. You know what's kind of tough, though? Finding the best vibrators under $25 that'll actually last and are still exciting enough to become a regular part of your repertoire. Just because you're on a budget shouldn't mean you have to lose out on any of the fun.

When scoping out the most budget-friendly options, you should first look for materials that are not only body-safe but non-porous, too (so they can easily be sanitized between uses). A problem with many cheap sex toys is that they're made with materials that are linked to infections, hormonal imbalances, infertility, and even cancer. Your best bet is to stick with medical grade or FDA-approved silicone, which is water-resistant, non-porous, and easy to clean. Other safe options include stainless steel and borosilicate glass, though you're unlikely to find a toy made of those materials at this price point.

Aside from the material, you should also think about what kind of stimulation you're interested in. Vibrators are often a gateway sex toy for beginners, and they can really vary in terms of what they offer and which areas they target most. Knowing what you want can help you hone in on which features you want most in an inexpensive toy.

Below, I've rounded up a list of the best budget-friendly vibrators, with a little something for everyone — whether you're looking for clitoral- and G-spot-stimulation, prostate-stimulation, or a little of everything. Read on to see which vibrators have Amazon reviewers buzzing with delight.

1. Best Overall: This Mighty Wand PALOQUETH Wand Vibrator $18 Amazon See On Amazon What makes it great: You don't have to drop big bucks on a Hitachi to experience all the joys of a wand vibrator. Cheap yet powerful, this PALOQUETH wand offers eight speeds and 20 unique rhythms for a delightfully customized experience. Made from sleek silicone that's hypoallergenic and easy-to-clean, this USB rechargeable vibrator operates at a whisper-quiet level, so discretion is really the name of the game. What fans say: "Never had an orgasm in my life (or ever reviewed a product) until this vibrator came in the mail. I'll keep it nice and simple, this thing does miracle work. One thing to note is that it is pretty intense, so if you are sensitive, I would consider another product. You can turn the intensity down, but it's still pretty intense regardless. You won't regret the purchase!"

2. The Best For Temperature-Play PNBB Heating Vibrator $10 Amazon See On Amazon What makes it great: Make a spicy night even hotter with this heating vibrator, which is made to replicate the sensation of natural body heat. Made with a combination of silicone and ABS material, this USB-charged device has eight vibration patterns for endless variety. It's perfect for using solo or with a partner, and reviewers say it heats up in as little as 5 minutes. On top of all that, it's waterproof, too. What fans say: "Very pleased I tried this. Never felt such soft silky material. Cleans real quick and charge has lasted a long time."

3. The Most Realistic Feel Louviva Dildo Vibrator $17 Amazon See On Amazon What makes it great: This silicone sex toy gives you the stimulation of a vibrator and the feel of a really good dildo, so you're essentially getting the best of both worlds. It vibrates at a whisper-quiet level, pulsating at one of 10 speeds so that your experience is always varied. Molded with silky-soft, body-safe silicone, this battery-operated toy features a prominent head and a veiny shaft, making it perfect for anyone who is looking for something that feels close to the real thing. What fans say: "This has so many speeds... and is silky soft to touch. Comes with a purple pouch and NO BATTERIES NEEDED!!!! Search no further, this one will leave you satisfied. Controls are easy to use. VERY satisfied with this product! Great value and an even better price!! Recommending to all of my friends!"

4. The Most Stealthy Treediride Wearable Vibrator $23 Amazon See On Amazon What makes it great: With this wearable silicone vibrator, you can take the pleasure with you wherever you go, without anyone being the wiser. Textured to truly stimulate, this vibrator fastens in place to target the clitoris and comes with a remote control, which makes it even more exciting to use alone or with a partner. Designed with 100-percent silicone, reviewers say this powerful toy is well-made, charges up quickly, and works continuously for up to an hour after it's been fully charged. What fans say: "The husband and i went out on a date and i gave him the remote before we left. Had so much fun with this. Its very powerful! Recommend getting it!"

5. The Most Flexible Vibrator Lyps Bendable Silicone Vibrator $20 Amazon See On Amazon What makes it great: This silicone vibrator offers 360-degree flexibility, sending out ripples of vibration to your most intimate places. Equipped with 10 vibration modes that'll help you explore yourself even more, this toy is pliable but firm, and it's completely waterproof, too, so you can take it with you into the shower or tub. What fans say: "Nice velvety exterior. 360 [degree] rotation to hit the right spot. 10 different vibrating options. Definitely will be a regular behind closed doors. Love the fact you don’t have to buy batteries and can just recharge it and it comes with a nice bag for storage."

6. The Best For Prostate Stimulation Utimi Vibrating Prostate Massager $25 Amazon See On Amazon What makes it great: This prostrate massager from Utimi is in a class of its own and comes with a five-star rating on Amazon. The silicone toy comes with seven vibration modes and a wireless remote control that works from up to 32 feet away. Reviewers say it's well-worth the price and great for other sensitive areas in addition to the prostate. What fans say: "Was better than expected and well worth the money! The vibration made me jump when I turned it on, which I really wasn't expecting for the price, and that was on its lowest setting. After a full charge, it ran for 1.5 hours non-stop (again unexpected since other toys usually fall short). The design is great since it rests naturally on the prostate, and is easy to insert and remove ... If you're interested in prostate stimulation, this toy is a must-have!"