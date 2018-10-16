Viktor Solomin/Stocksy

7 Love Poems To Send Your Partner ASAP That'll Make Them Swoon Hard

I really don't care for romantic comedies. I realize they're supposed to totally be my jam — or so advertisers keep telling me — but I'm just not interested. However, if you take rom-com plots and put them in period settings, suddenly I am all in. North & South is my jam. Sure, I love the gorgeous costumes and lush settings, but between you and I, I also just love the old-fashioned romance, which seems to be a lost art. But by having a few love poems to send your partner, you can resurrect it and infuse a little traditional romance into your relationship — through modern technology.

The beauty of sharing poetry with your partner is that poems are often able to express the powerful and abstract emotions we feel but don't always have the words to accurately convey. So if sending love poems sounds like something you'd like to do, but you don't know where to start, no worries; I've gathered a few to get you going. These are perfect poems to send your lover that will make them swoon but won't make you feel corny. In other words, nothing too flowery — just powerful and passionate prose to let the one you love really know exactly what's in your heart.

1For when you’re feeling romantic.

When you appeared it was as if

magnets cleared the air.

I had never seen that smile before

or your hair, flying silver. Someone

waving goodbye, she was silver, too.

Of course you didn’t see me.

I called softly so you could choose

not to answer—then called again.

You turned in the light, your eyes

seeking your name.

Happenstance by Rita Dove

2Something a little more suggestive.

Wild nights - Wild nights!

Were I with thee

Wild nights should be

Our luxury!

Futile - the winds -

To a Heart in port -

Done with the Compass -

Done with the Chart!

Rowing in Eden -

Ah - the Sea!

Might I but moor - tonight -

In thee!

Wild Nights! by Emily Dickinson

3Something super sexy.

When the apocalypse does come,

I will rebuild our city with my tongue.

I will suck this world’s ashes from your fingers.

I will refuse to let the fires of this hell

be the only thing that makes us sweat.

When the apocalypse comes,

so will we.

— From When the Apocalypse Comes by Sierra DeMulder

4To bridge the gap on a long-distance love.

They sat far apart deliberately, to experience, daily, the sweetness of seeing each other across great distance.

The Rouse by Louise Glück

5Share what is sincerely in your heart.

But I love your feet

only because they walked

upon the earth and upon

the wind and upon the waters,

until they found me.

— From Your Feet by Pablo Neruda

6It’s OK to get a little mushy, too.

because you’re psychic

no one else could understand me

the way you

do and

I say

Drink Me

I say it to you silently

but it calls forth in me

the water for you

the water you asked for

You Are Perfect For Me by Rebecca Wolff

7When in doubt, make them laugh.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I suck at poetry, so just be mine.

— Unknown

See? Sending poems doesn’t have to be cheesy. It can actually be really romantic and sweet. Who knows? Maybe this will actually inspire you to write some poetry of your own, or inspire your partner to open up and share what's really in their heart, too.

