I really don't care for romantic comedies. I realize they're supposed to totally be my jam — or so advertisers keep telling me — but I'm just not interested. However, if you take rom-com plots and put them in period settings, suddenly I am all in. North & South is my jam. Sure, I love the gorgeous costumes and lush settings, but between you and I, I also just love the old-fashioned romance, which seems to be a lost art. But by having a few love poems to send your partner, you can resurrect it and infuse a little traditional romance into your relationship — through modern technology.

The beauty of sharing poetry with your partner is that poems are often able to express the powerful and abstract emotions we feel but don't always have the words to accurately convey. So if sending love poems sounds like something you'd like to do, but you don't know where to start, no worries; I've gathered a few to get you going. These are perfect poems to send your lover that will make them swoon but won't make you feel corny. In other words, nothing too flowery — just powerful and passionate prose to let the one you love really know exactly what's in your heart.

1 For when you’re feeling romantic. Giphy When you appeared it was as if magnets cleared the air. I had never seen that smile before or your hair, flying silver. Someone waving goodbye, she was silver, too. Of course you didn’t see me. I called softly so you could choose not to answer—then called again. You turned in the light, your eyes seeking your name. — Happenstance by Rita Dove

2 Something a little more suggestive. Giphy Wild nights - Wild nights! Were I with thee Wild nights should be Our luxury! Futile - the winds - To a Heart in port - Done with the Compass - Done with the Chart! Rowing in Eden - Ah - the Sea! Might I but moor - tonight - In thee! — Wild Nights! by Emily Dickinson

3 Something super sexy. Giphy When the apocalypse does come, I will rebuild our city with my tongue. I will suck this world’s ashes from your fingers. I will refuse to let the fires of this hell be the only thing that makes us sweat. When the apocalypse comes, so will we. — From When the Apocalypse Comes by Sierra DeMulder

4 To bridge the gap on a long-distance love. Giphy They sat far apart deliberately, to experience, daily, the sweetness of seeing each other across great distance. — The Rouse by Louise Glück

5 Share what is sincerely in your heart. Giphy But I love your feet only because they walked upon the earth and upon the wind and upon the waters, until they found me. — From Your Feet by Pablo Neruda

6 It’s OK to get a little mushy, too. Giphy because you’re psychic no one else could understand me the way you do and I say Drink Me I say it to you silently but it calls forth in me the water for you the water you asked for — You Are Perfect For Me by Rebecca Wolff