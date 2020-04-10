10 Celebrity Quotes About Loneliness That'll Make You Feel *Seen*

Humans are, by nature, social creatures. We crave connection — and in the absence of it, loneliness can quickly creep in, wreaking havoc on your emotional state and your mood. Here’s a bit of reassuring news, though: No one is immune to loneliness. Even A-list stars, who attend countless events and are surrounded by adoring fans, can feel those pangs of isolation from time to time. Need proof? These celebrity quotes about loneliness should offer some comfort.

According to a 2018 survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 22% of Americans say they constantly feel alone. Not only is loneliness a common and universal experience, but there are many reasons why it might strike. If you're newly single, just moved to a new city, are having difficulty relating to roommates or just started living alone, all of those events can trigger feelings of isolation. Unfortunately, there's a persistent stigma around loneliness, which in turn only makes people who are struggling with it feel more isolated. That's why it's important to acknowledge how many celebs have fought the same battle as you.

So, read through these all-too-relatable quotes when you need a reminder that you may feel lonely, but you're definitely not alone.

Anne Hathaway Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2010, Angelina Jolie sat down for a one-on-one chat with Anne Hathaway for Interview Magazine and asked her what she fears most in life. Her answer? Loneliness. "The thing that I’m most worried about is just being alone without anybody to care for or someone who will care for me," she told Jolie. "That horrible feeling of isolation is something that I hope I never have to deal with again."

Mindy Kaling Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Between her beloved roles on The Office and The Mindy Project, Mindy Kaling has definitely never shied away from playing a character with a complicated love life. In a March 2015 BuzzFeed Q&A, one fan asked how she copes with being single — and she got super candid. “It’s funny, I used to freak out about being single much more in my twenties," she told the fan. "I’ve noticed that the more professional success I have, or the more happy I am professionally, the less I worry about that because I have a great deal of professional confidence … I love being by myself. I think that if I was in the wrong relationship, which I have been in several, that would be so much worse than the feeling of autonomy I feel right now.”

Cara Delevingne Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In August of 2017 — right as Cara Delevingne was gearing up to release her first book, Mirror Mirror — she explained in an interview with Elle that she hoped her coming-of-age novel would inspire teen readers who were struggling with their feelings. “It felt like I was completely alone and I couldn’t express myself because I felt ashamed of my emotions," she told the magazine. "I want to make sure that kids realize that emotions and vulnerability are important and should be spoken about."

Beyoncé Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Even Queen Bey battles loneliness occasionally. During a December 2006 interview with CBS News, she revealed how difficult it was for her to recover after Destiny's Child broke up. "I stayed in my room," she told the news outlet. "I was in a really bad place in life, going through that lonely period: 'Who am I? Who are my friends?' My life changed."

Lizzo Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lizzo may be the literal spokeswoman for self-love and good vibes, but that doesn't mean she doesn't feel low from time to time. In June 2019, she opened up in a candid video on Instagram, with a caption that read: "Everything feels like rejection… it feels like the whole world be ghostin' me sometimes. Sad AF today. But this too shall pass." The text over the video read, “I’m depressed and there’s no one I can talk to because there’s nothing anyone can do about it. Life hurts.” Her post inspired an outpouring of love and support from fans, who were grateful for her honesty.

Lady Gaga Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images The intimate 2017 Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two divulged a lot of Lady Gaga's behind-the-scenes personal struggles. At the time, that included dealing with the pressure around performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, recovering from a breakup with fiancé Taylor Kinney, and coping with chronic pain, all while working on her working on her new album Joanne. In one particularly evocative scene, Gaga can be heard tearfully confessing her fears to her friend, stylist Brandon Maxwell. She says: "I’m alone, Brandon. Every night. And all these people will leave, right? They will leave and then I’ll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence.”

Robert Pattinson Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images It's no secret that the Twilight series instantly skyrocketed Robert Pattinson to a new level of fame, and obviously, that notoriety comes with plenty of perks. However, in a 2013 interview with Spanish GQ, he admitted that there were also drawbacks to this dramatic change in his life. "People don't realize how lonely you are," he told GQ. "In any case, I feel fortunate because success didn't reach me very young, at least, I had the opportunity to have a life before."

Britney Spears Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images It's lonely at the top — at least according to Britney Spears. In an August 2019 Instagram post, the pop star shared a quote that read: "Pay close attention to the people who don't clap when you win." In the caption on the image, she added: "Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake. I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy !!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... so I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate." Many of her followers applauded her attitude.

Gisele Bündchen Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Just because Gisele Bündchen is a billionaire and a supermodel doesn't mean she's immune to loneliness and anxiety. In an October 2017 Instagram post, she wrote: “Sometimes we feel alone, as if there is no way out, but that is not true. My panic attacks were difficult, and I sought help from my family, specialists, teachers, and friends. Asking for help is never a sign of failure but a sign of strength because your life is worth saving.”