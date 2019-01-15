Selena Gomez is back! On Instagram, that is! The 26-year-old singer, actress, and activist took to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 14 (for the first time since September 2018) to reflect on last year and say that she was looking forward to the year ahead. Selena Gomez’s first Instagram post of 2019 is full of hope and inspiration for the future!

“It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support,” Gomez shared in her Instagram post alongside photos of herself from what looks to be a new photoshoot.

In the post, which you can check out in full here, Gomez went on to reflect on 2018.

“Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth,” she wrote. “It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.”

For those of you who don’t know, Gomez has been MIA from the media for a few months due to some health issues. Back in October 2018, Gomez was hospitalized twice for low white blood cell counts. Low white blood cells counts can be a side effect of a kidney transplant, which Gomez did have back in 2017. During her 2018 hospitalizations, Gomez reportedly experienced severe panic and anxiety attacks for which she sought treatment at the end of the year. All this prompted Gomez to take a much-needed break from public life and make her health a top priority.

“She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point,” a source told People at the time. “She realized she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She’s doing better now and is seeking treatment on the East Coast.”

According to People, Gomez was undergoing dialectical behavior therapy, which attempts to “identify, and then change, negative thinking and behavioral patterns.”

Prior to going into treatment, Gomez posted to Instagram to say that she’d be taking a break from social media.

“Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!),” she wrote in the caption of a photo of herself. “Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

Since posting this message to her fans in September 2018, it seems that Gomez has made quite a lot of strides physically, mentally, and emotionally. She even had a girls’ night in with Taylor Swift and Cazzie David recently:

Glad to see her doing well!