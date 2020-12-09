If you had to describe what the holidays smell like, you'd probably think of the cozy candles you've placed around your home this time of year. They might have aromas of cookies, evergreen trees, or mistletoe, and they're essentially left to just the wick by the end of the season. Truth be told, you can't get enough of these festive scents, and need to peruse these candle shops on Etsy to buy holiday scents, restock your stash, and add something #lit to your space.

You may already have a few candle shops on Etsy that you shop regularly. They might sell a three-wicker that smells like pumpkin spice in the fall, and a wax melt that gives you heart eyes like no other piece of decor does. For the holidays, you may gift your close friends and family members one of their DIY candle-making boxes or a holiday candle set along with a personalized wick cutter. Going into this chilly season, you can't wait to add their products to your cart to transform your space into a truly cozy and festive oasis.

These candle shops on Etsy are all created and operated by independent sellers around the world, and the holiday season is a particularly great time to show their small business your love and support. Not to mention, you'll find peppermint, hot cocoa, and mulled cider-scented candles to add to your current stash. Without further ado, here are 10 candle shops to buy from right now.

1. normadorothy Advent Calendar Christmas Candle $22 | Etsy See on Etsy If you're looking for a candle that smells like the crisp aromas of the holiday season, head to the normadorothy shop. The seller is based in the United Kingdom, and can craft a specific message or decorate a cute snow globe on the outside of your candle. Simply specify what you want written when adding an item to your cart. Customizations can also be made on Norma's advent calendar Christmas candle, which is meant to be lit for one hour every day.

3. LightByLo Evergreen Luxury Wooden Wick Candle $15 | Etsy See on Etsy Each wick from LightByLo looks luxurious. Between the label with cursive font, and the amber glass container, lighting one of these aromas in your home will fill the space with only immaculate vibes. The evergreen scent, in particular, will make you feel like you're snuggled up in a cabin.

4. CancelledPlans JoJo Fletcher x Etsy 'Holiday Cliché Candle' $32 | Etsy See on Etsy All members of Bachelor Nation need to put CancelledPlans on their radar. This candle company is selling a JoJo Fletcher and Etsy collaboration line, that includes this "Holiday Cliché" wick. The scent can be described as a combination of fir, plum, spice, cypress, and amber, amongst other notes.

5. SerenityScentCo Mistletoe | Handmade Soy Candle | 100% Soy Wax $16 | Etsy See on Etsy The candles at SerenityScentCo are 100% soy wax. For the holidays, this shop is bringing merry and bright notes together to create wicks such as "Mistletoe" and "Gingerbread." Add one to your cart for yourself, or a friend who just moved in to their own place.

7. 3SistersCandleCo Peppermint Mocha Soy Candle $6 | Etsy See on Etsy A candle that sounds like a Starbucks order? Yes, please. You truly won't be able to stop burning this "Peppermint Mocha" beauty from 3SistersCandleCo. You'll love how this aroma pairs so nicely with the holiday movies you will watch this time of the year, or the cookies you'll bake.

9. ConfettiCandleCo Hot Cocoa Candle $22 | Etsy See on Etsy You don't have to brew a cup of hot cocoa to have your space smell like it, thanks to ConfettiCandleCo. This shop on Etsy is selling a "Hot Cocoa" wick, along with a cookie-scented gift set. Each candle is vegan and cruelty-free, and comes in eco-friendly packaging.