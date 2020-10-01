We're already nearing the holidays, which means it's time to start thinking about decorations for your space so it's as festive as can be. Luckily, Etsy's 2020 holiday trend guide is here to help give your space an extremely cozy glow-up. From gifting to backyard decor, Etsy has all the inspo you need to make this unique holiday season one you'll never forget.

The big gifting fads of the year include things like care packages for long-distance besties and eco-friendly gift wrap, while decor trends feature sculpture candles and advent calendars for your best furry friend. And if you're currently obsessed with the #cottagecore trend that's taking over Insta and TikTok, you'll be a fan of the "homespun holidays" trend. According to Etsy, shoppers are searching for crochet ornaments and holiday quilts to keep them comfy on chilly winter nights. If that's your vibe, consider decorating your tree with macrame candy cane ornaments and a knitted tree skirt.

You'll also love Etsy's "cozy outdoors" trend, which includes these eight 2020 holiday ideas for making your backyard extra dreamy. Instead of baking cookies inside, you could be wrapped up in a quilt and making s'mores with your loved ones. Since a lot of festive gatherings will be happening outdoors this year, you'll want to make it as cozy as possible with rustic candles, wreaths, and fairy lights. By having just the right items on hand, you can transform your space into the coziest winter wonderland you've ever seen.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Welcome Your Loved Ones With A Festive Doormat Happy Holidays Doormat $45 | Etsy Make the first thing you see when you step outside something holly and jolly with this "happy holidays" doormat. A welcoming mat is an easy way to add a bit of holiday spirit to your space. You can even get yourself a doormat with your favorite Christmas movie quote on it, or something minimalistic and sweet.

2. Have S'more Fun With These Marshmallow Sticks Marshmallow Roasting Sticks $69 | Etsy When the weather outside is extra crisp, you'll want to stay warm by the fire pit. While you're there, you might as well roast some marshmallows for s'mores with these rustic roasting sticks. After all, it's always s'more fun when you have a sweet snack on deck.

3. Light Up Your Night With These Rustic Candle Holders Set of 5 Assorted Tea Light Candle Holders $26 | Etsy You can have your candles blend in with the nature surrounding your backyard, thanks to these wooden tea light holders. They're made from fallen oak branches, and give off a rustic-chic vibe. Use them as a centerpiece for a romantic backyard dinner date or intimate family gathering, surrounded by holly berry garland.

4. Hang Up A Dreamy Wreath Large Peace Wreath $150 | Etsy Choose a holiday wreath that gives off good vibes. This peace sign wreath is very merry and bright with pampas grass and baby's-breath accents. If you're embracing the cottagecore aesthetic this holiday season, this wreath will make your backyard feel extra welcoming as you enjoy hot chocolate in your Christmas cardigan.

5. Keep Your Backyard Fairy And Bright With These String Lights 100 LED Battery Operated Fairy Lights $5 | Etsy String lights in your backyard can instantly turn your space from meh to magical. Hang up these fairy lights in the trees or along your fence to give your space a winter wonderland feel. You could also put some of these lights into vintage-looking lanterns or mason jars for added Instagram appeal.

6. Enjoy Holiday Sips With A Campfire Mug Give Thanks Campfire Mug $14 $13 | Etsy Picture this: It's a crisp winter morning and you're enjoying a cut of peppermint hot chocolate in a cozy mug, while wrapped up in a fleece blanket. Doesn't that sound amazing? Well, all you need to achieve that situation is a cute campfire mug like this one, and a delicious hot chocolate recipe.

7. This Steel Fire Pit Will Warm Your Heart Large Hot Rolled Steel Fire Pit $323 $291 | Etsy Don't have a fire pit? No problem. Get yourself a steel fire pit like this one, so you can start planning backyard camping trips and bonfires with your housemates in no time. Not only will this fire pit come in handy when you're in the mood for s'mores, but the rolled steel design is super cool and Insta-worthy.