Your honeymoon destination should be the place you and your new spouse go to wind down after all the wedding craziness. Despite how wonderful your wedding will probably be, planning for it is pretty exhausting. So, after you're done saying "I do," you and your honey are probably going to want a break. After all, you just spent months arguing over color palettes and table cloth textures. And while it's important to remember that where you go isn't as important as who you go with, taking inspiration from the best celebrity honeymoons (I'm talking lavish!) is never a bad idea.

Surprisingly enough, not all these destinations are ridiculously expensive. I mean, if you travel by private jet, stay at the finest hotels, and eat at the swankiest restaurants, then your wallet might take a pretty big hit. But, it is possible to visit some of these locations without running through every penny you've been saving since you were 14 years old. It's all a matter of finding good travel deals, booking in advance, and staying in reasonable hotels. Even if you're not trying to honeymoon like a celeb, just taking a look at these 10 celeb couples enjoying their own honeymoons will definitely give you and bae something to look forward to.

1 Anna Camp & Skylar Astin took on Europe. Your favorite Pitch Perfect couple honeymooned in Europe and gave everyone major FOMO. The couple dated for about three years after they met on the set of the first Pitch Perfect movie before getting married in 2016, E! reported.

2 Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello hit the beach. For such a glamorous couple, only an equally glamorous honeymoon would suffice. Vergara and Manganiello jetted off to Turks and Caicos for a week after their wedding, according to E!. The two stayed at Parrot Cay, a luxurious island resort, and requested the most private villa, a source told the publication.

3 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend extended their destination wedding. Ah, the internet's favorite couple. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a stunning destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy, and remained in the country of (sweet, sweet) carbs for their honeymoon. They spent the first few days post-extravagant wedding in Portofino. Hi, where was my invite?

4 It was the best of both worlds for Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union. Why choose beach or safari when you can have both, like Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union? The couple began their honeymoon in the Maldives, then made their way to Tanzania for a safari, and ended their beautiful trip in Seychelles. #goals

5 Lyndsy Fonseca and Noah Bean took their love to Portugal. lyndsyfonseca on Instagram These Nikita costars tied the knot in 2016 and jet-setted off to Portugal to celebrate their marriage. The two of them flooded our Instagram feeds with pictures from their trip, and you guys, it was so freaking cute.

6 Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher touched down in Tahiti. mfisher1212 on Instagram The country singer and hockey player said "I do" in 2010 in Georgia. Shortly after, they made their way to Tahiti to celebrate their love. A source told People the couple were seen relaxing on and exploring the French Polynesian island.

7 Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder chose two gorgeous beaches. nikkireed on Instagram The Twilight actress and Vampire Diaries actor got married in 2015 and quickly took off to not one, but two post-wedding destinations. They began their trip in Tulum, Mexico, People reported, and then celebrated the second half of their honeymoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Two honeymoons? Yes please!

8 Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson lounged on an island in Southeast Asia. realevanross on Instagram One week after their gorgeous wedding in Greenwich, Connecticut, Ross and Simpson jetted to Bali and spent their honeymoon soaking up the island sun. According to a source, "Evan was smitten over Ashlee, constantly taking pics of his new bride on his phone," E! reported. How precious!

9 Kimye became one with nature in Ireland. kimkardashian on Instagram Alright, alright. This photo may not have been taken in Ireland or Prague, but that's only because part of the reason why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chose those destinations for their honeymoon was reportedly for the privacy they offered. Unlike their extravagant wedding in Italy, Kimye took a much more low-key route when it came to their honeymoon. The two spent their days hiking and biking. "They were clearly enjoying having this time together," their bike guide reportedly told People. "They were very affectionate, and it was obvious they were enjoying the remoteness of the location and the lack of people around." Then, they took to Prague to attend a close friend's wedding. So sweet.