It looks like Ashlee Simpson found the person to give all the pieces of herself to! Simpson and her hubby Evan Ross have been married for four years and have an adorable two-year-old daughter together. The couple started dating in 2013, and since then, it's been all love between the two. Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross' body language over time has only gotten cuter as time has passed — from one of their very first public appearances together, to a wedding and a daughter five years later.

But before we dive into the couple's body language, here's a little backstory: They began dating during summer 2013, but were friends for 10 whole years before that. They had a ton of mutual friends who they reportedly hit the clubs with pretty regularly, but that summer, sparks began to fly. Within a few months, Ross was already gushing about his sweetheart. At the Hunger Games: Catching Fire premiere that November, Ross told People, "I'm so in love, and we've got amazing things going on." He added, "We inspire each other. She's the one."

They got engaged in January 2014, tied the knot that August, and in July 2015, they welcomed their baby girl, Jagger Snow Ross. Together, they also parent Simpson's firstborn, a son named Bronx Mowgli Wentz from her previous marriage to Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz. In September 2018, their docu-series Ashlee + Evan aired on E!, which brings us to their lives today.

Here's a look at how their relationship dynamic has changed over time, based on their body language. (Spoiler alert: Get ready to squeal.)

July 2013 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Since the beginning of their relationship, Simpson and Ross were already all in. In this picture she's completely leaning against him, almost giving herself over to him fully. "We see that by the fact that she's got the whole front of her — her pelvis, her belly, her breasts, her heart —pressed up against him," Patti Wood, body language expert and author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, tells Elite Daily. "Specifically the belly-pelvis, that region, is 'I want you, I'm yours' posture." As for him, Wood says "he's happy. You can tell there's a new sexual relationship by the way he has his hand on her, and his toes are angled toward her, which is really nice. His smile is just a pure smile, and the chin goes slightly toward her, so there's some deference to her, which is really nice."

October 2014 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This picture was taken a few months after their wedding — over a year after they began dating. Not much has changed! Simpson is still giving herself to her sweetheart. Not a hint of fizzling out with these two! "The playful pose is a sexual pose that she's swept off her feet," Wood points out. Her hand on his chest shows that "she knows she has him, but she wants to still show 'he's mine,'" Wood says. But Ross' head being straight up as opposed to leaning into her leads Wood to believe there was some restraint on his part. No relationship or person is immune to having ups and downs, so it's possible that perhaps he was having an off day.

June 2015 Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "She's protective, and there's some tension in that protection, too, that I see in her feet," Wood says. "What I like is that this time his head is forward, and he's lying his cheek against her head." A month after this shot, Simpson gave birth to Jagger Snow. With her due date just around the corner, their body language makes sense. "They're showing off her belly," she says, and he's extremely happy about the pregnancy.

February 2016 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The couple's body language in this photo is a little confusing. "Her posture is more formal, and there's less playfulness," Wood explains. "Her head position is just a little bit not right, there's something not right on her shoulders, and I don't know what's going on, if that's about her or about them." As for Ross? "He's got his feet in the right position, to show 'I'm a couple.'" The same way you and your partner may be feeling differently at times is the same way celeb couples can feel, too. They're not immune just because they're famous. Maybe she was missing her daughter, or her mind was preoccupied by something else. It happens!

March 2017 Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You know those pictures or videos of two swans making a heart? Apparently people do that with their bodies, too. "They're doing a beautiful modified heart formation with their bodies," Wood says in awe. "I like that their hands are in toward each other. I like that his hand is nice and relaxed but holding her close." He's completely taken by her. This is four years after they started dating and three years after their wedding, and he still seems as in love with her as he was at the beginning. "He's all about her in this photo. His hip position, his eyes are closed — he's into kissing her."