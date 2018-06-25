Your honeymoon is a special way to celebrate one of the biggest days of your life. You've anticipated this happily ever after for quite some time, so it's only right to celebrate once you say, "I do." This is a time for newlyweds to welcome this new chapter into their lives by making unforgettable memories. Many of us dream of traveling the world with our one true love, so it's necessary to plan accordingly. If you're undecided on where you'll celebrate your marriage, then you might want to look into these under-the-radar honeymoon destinations.

Wedding planning is a lot of fun, but it can also be stressful AF. It's a day you've been dreaming of all of your life, so it comes with its fair share of pressure. There are so many different things to consider. Will you have a big or small wedding? What kind of dress will you wear? How many bridesmaids will you have? Will you have an open bar? It can all seem overwhelming, so your honeymoon will give you a chance to unwind and relax with your lifelong partner. You can finally escape the noise, and focus on each other. These low-key places will give some much-needed rest after your big day.

1 Kotor, Montenegro war-bird96 on YouTube It's safe to say you'll fall head over heels in love with Kotor, Montenegro. This beautiful Balkan town is located on the coast of Montenegro, and you'll be in awe of everything it has to offer. You and your lover will be blown away by the Medieval buildings, turquoise ocean water, grand cliffs, and charming squares, so be sure to bring a camera.

2 Isla Holbox, Mexico La Francesa Te Explica on YouTube Isla Holbox is still a lesser-known destination among Mexico's larger resort towns. This chill island town will be the perfect place for you and bae to enjoy some much-needed quality time together soaking up some sun on the sand.

3 The Azores In Portugal exeswiss on YouTube The Azores just might be the perfect getaway for you and your future lifelong partner. This archipelago has lush green landscapes and turquoise water that will leave you in a complete state of awe. The Azores Islands create the perfect European escape for a low-key honeymoon of pure relaxation.

4 Galapagos Islands In Ecuador Paolo Cattaneo on YouTube Traveling to the Galapagos Islands will be the ultimate honeymoon destination for adventure seekers. Dive into the deep blue for a snorkeling excursion and spend some time hiking. The scenery is unmatched, and you'll have the opportunity to create some epic memories as you discover the treasures of this natural wonder.

5 Seychelles IslandiaME on YouTube If you're into secluded beaches, then the Seychelles might be the perfect honeymoon destination for you and bae. This East African archipelago is the definition of pure paradise; it doesn't even seem real. There are so many trails, sites, and beaches waiting for you to explore them. After honeymooning in the Seychelles, you'll fall in love all over again.

6 Utila, Honduras Champagne Roads on YouTube Utila, Honduras is the definition of heaven. If you and bae are searching for an under-the-radar honeymoon destination, then you've met your match. This isn't your standard Caribbean destination and that's exactly why you should go. Let's just say, you won't be disappointed.

7 Cayo Largo In Cuba Cayo Largo Vision Cuba on YouTube Havana might be the hotspot in Cuba, but this island is home to a variety of beaches that have serious honeymoon potential. The water is clear as can be and the sand is as white as snow. This is the perfect place to lounge on the beach and soak up each other's love.

8 Gili Air Island, Indonesia Zdeno Dvorak on YouTube If you're searching for a romantic island getaway, then Gili Air will satisfy all of your honeymoon needs. Stay in a sweet bungalow with bae, and take a romantic horseback ride at sunset. Newlyweds will find themselves enjoying the tranquility on this tiny island. You can only arrive by boat, so you won't have any trouble escaping the crowds.