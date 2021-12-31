Kravis' Christmas Eve IGs Show Off Their Stunning Blended Family

Nothing can keep the Kardashians from celebrating the holidays in style. With people scaling back their holiday plans all across the country, the Kardashian-Jenner-Barker Christmas Eve celebration was no different, with the family opting for a more intimate affair this year. Obviously that invite extended to fiancés, too, and Kourtney Kardashian’s Christmas Eve Instagram with Travis Barker and (most of) their families together may be the cutest thing to grace your feed today.

Since dating rumors for the two only began in January 2021, this was the first chance for the couple to really celebrate the holidays together after a whirlwind romance and year. Now, with a wedding on the way, merging the two Kravis families together was inevitable. However, fans were not expecting it to be this cute. The blended family photo included Kourtney, Barker, Kourtney’s 9-year-old daughter Penelope, and Barker's son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

In the plandid photo, posted to Instagram on Dec. 30, Kourtney can be seen wearing a stunning sheer red gown. It perfectly matches her daughter’s red hair, which P only recently revealed on her TikTok that she shares with her mom, Kourtney. While Penelope can be seen sitting next to Kourtney in the family photo, the Poosh founder’s sons — Mason, 12, and Reign, 7 — were notably absent. It’s possible the two were spending Christmas Eve with their father, Scott Disick, instead, or maybe they both just opted out of the plandid pic.

Alongside the Kravis family photo, Kourtney posted a few other snaps from the Dec. 24 Kardashian-Jenner-Barker party and appropriately captioned the photo dump, “‘Twas the night before Christmas.” In one photo, Kourtney can be seen posing in front of a Christmas tree with her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner. Each one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters posted their own snaps from the evening as well, except for Kylie Jenner. It’s likely that the pregnant makeup mogul decided to have a low-key Christmas Eve instead. (Kylie did post an adorable throwback pic of her mom, Kris Jenner, to Instagram on Christmas Eve. The post was promotion for Kris’ cover of “Jingle Bells,” which was produced thanks to Barker and his “Kravis Records” label.)

Between the photos and Christmas music, it seems Barker has fully immersed himself into the Kardashian-Jenner family. In Kourtney’s IG photo series, he can also be seem playing a game of checkers with Penelope as Kourt watches over. The candid is too cute and shows just how perfectly these two families fit together. A source close to the Kardashians even claimed recently that Barker is “so sweet and loving towards [Kourtney] and her children,” and it’s hard to disagree. The same source even suggested that “their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well." Barker even commented on Kourtney’s IG post, “Everyday is Christmas with all of you.”

Watching Kourtney and Travis’ relationship blossom over the year truly has been a highlight for many in 2021. From romance rumors to a proposal in October, this IRL fairy tale has only just begun. With 2022 around the corner, fans can look forward to wedding plans in the new year. Heck, there may even be more children to add to the Kravis family photo, as a source has claimed that Kourtney “would also love to have a baby with [Barker].” Whatever the future holds, Kourtney is sticking by her vibes of “just living life.”