Did Kylie Give Birth To Baby No. 2? Here's Why Fans Are Convinced

For months, there have been rumors floating around that Kylie Jenner would welcome her second child sometime in early 2022. The makeup mogul announced her pregnancy in September, and according to a source who spoke with Life & Style, she was “just past the three-month mark” at that time, meaning she would be at nine months in February. Thanks to a clue in Travis Barker’s latest Instagram Story, some fans are convinced Jenner may have already given birth, however.

It all started on Sunday, Dec. 26, when Barker shared a picture on IG of his family watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas. In the photo, you could see that right in front of him was a coffee table with books, a pot of red roses, and... a baby bottle? Since Barker and Kourtney Kardashian haven’t announced they’re expecting and have reportedly only been together since January, fans thought the bottle belonged to Jenner, who announced on Sept. 7 she’s pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s second child.

“Hi @travisbarker you can’t just post a pic of a baby bottle and be like “Imma just leave this here,” a fan wrote on IG.

Interestingly enough, fans also pointed out that on Dec. 25, Khloé Kardashian posted an IG Story of the Kardashian-Jenner kids together and Stormi was the only one wearing a mask. “My daughter had a theory that Kylie had the baby bc Stormi is the only one in the pic wearing a mask?!?” one Reddit user wrote. “I assumed it was because Kylie is still pregnant and they didn’t want to take risks but it could also be that she had the baby,” another commented.

Jenner was also absent from her family’s annual Christmas photo this year, which could have been a move to hide her baby bump but to be fair, her sisters Kourtney and Kendall were missing from the photo, too.

While some believe the bottle belongs to Jenner and her new baby, others think it could actually be a toy bottle for one of the kids’ dolls. “Y’all, that’s a toy baby bottle,” someone commented. Another theory is it could be for the family’s new kittens. “They all had new kittens for Christmas maybe it was for the new kittens...?” another speculated. “Could be for the kitten we saw on Kylie’s post or the bunnies that his daughter has. Idk my kid bottle feeds his small animals for fun,” another fan agreed.

So, who does the bottle really belong to? Honestly, it’s anyone’s guess.