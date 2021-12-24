Kourtney And Travis' Jingle Bells Cover With Kris Jenner Is Everything

When it comes to classic Christmas songs, the Kardashian-Jenner clan knows their stuff, and they just shared your next holiday banger. On Thursday, Dec. 23, Kris Jenner dropped a surprise cover for the holiday season, and she got some help from her daughter Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Check out Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Kris Jenner’s cover of “Jingle Bells” because it’s a festive bop.

Kris sang the vocals for the James Lord Piedmont classic, uploading it to YouTube and music streaming services just in time for Christmas. The song, which spans a minute and a half, features Kourtney playing the jingle bells for that iconic sleigh bell sound, and her boo, Barker, playing the drums like the pro that he is. Barker also produced the tune, listing it under “Kravis Records,” which you can only hope is a hint the duo will release more tracks in the future.

In celebration of the release, Kourtney shared the fun deets on her Instagram Stories. “A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @KrisJenner,” she wrote. “Me on the jingle bells and @TravisBarker on the drums, of course.”

The track’s art features a throwback photo of Kris posing in a sparkly red dress in front of a fireplace mantle that’s decked out with festive stockings and poinsettias.

Kourtney wasn't the only family member to give her mom a shoutout. Khloé Kardashian also shared the low-down on the track. “There’s a new Christmas legend in town,” wrote the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in an Instagram post. Like a typical sibling relationship, Kourtney joined in the comments to joke around with her sister. “Oh yes there is! (Me on the jingle bells). But don’t forget the iconic queen @krisjenner 🔔🥁🎄❤️.”

Khloé also extended her shoutout to her Instagram Stories. “God I love you @KrisJenner. “Thank you @KourtneyKardash and @TravisBarker for making this happen,” the reality star gushed.

Although it’s the first time Kris has released a Christmas song, fans might remember when Kim K, Kylie, and Kendall remade their momager’s 1985 “I Like My Friends” music video for her 60th birthday. The track was originally set to the Randy Newman song, “I Love LA,” and featured a then-30-year-old Kris running on a treadmill, driving a car, and dancing around.

Before the cover came out, Kourtney may have hinted at it when she shared a photo of herself behind a drumkit in what appeared to be a recording studio on Dec. 16. “Little drummer girl,” she joked, wielding drumsticks.

As far as how Kourtney and Travis are spending their first Christmas together as an engaged couple, it looks like they’re undertaking so many festive activities. Not only did they collab with Jenner on her “Jingle Bells” cover, but they also took a trip to The Happiest Place On Earth. On Dec. 18, Kourtney shared some photos captured at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. “The happiest place on earth, in the rain at Christmas time,” she captioned the thread, which included cute photos of her and Travis, as well as her son, Reign.

In line with the holiday festivities, the “Jingle Bells” cover features some lyric changes made by Kris, as well as a jazzy saxophone, and Kourtney’s bell-playing debut.

If you’re ready to jam out with a festive holiday take on “Jingle Bells,” you can listen to the full track below.

As you’re “dashing through” Kourtney, Travis, and Kris’ “Jingle Bells” cover, you just might find it’s good enough to keep on repeat through the holiday season.