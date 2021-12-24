So, Here's What's Happening With The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party

With a recent spike in coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant, many families are adjusting their holiday plans last minute. If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians, you know that every year, the family throws one of the biggest Christmas Eve bashes in Hollywood. Their annual party typically includes a celebrity guest list and special performances, but is the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party happening in 2021?

As COVID-19 surges in California (among other places), it seems even the Kar-Jenners are taking extra precautions this year. According to a Dec. 24 report from TMZ, their star-studded party has been drastically scaled back. A source who is reportedly close to the family claimed Kris, her daughters, and all the grandkids will be celebrating at home. (TMZ didn’t mention if Rob Kardashian would be in attendance.)

Of course, many fans are also wondering if that means either Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kayne West, or new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, will make an appearance at the smaller get-together. While the latest news on the Kim and Kanye divorce involves the SKIMS founder officially filing a request to terminate their marital status, it’s unclear if the two would put their differences aside for the sake of the rapper celebrating Christmas Eve with his kids.

On Dec. 22, a source claimed to People that “Kim is celebrating Christmas with the kids and won't see Pete.” They added that Davidson will reportedly be in Los Angeles through Christmas.

Either way, Kourtney’s new fiancé, Travis Barker, is very likely to make an appearance. With the Blink-182 drummer around, maybe Kris will even put on a special live performance of her “Jingle Bells” cover for the whole family to enjoy. In years past, the Kardashian Christmas Eve bash has had performances by John Legend and Sia. For their scaled back family version in 2021, they can add Kris Jenner to the roster.

While it may be just a family affair, fans are hoping that the famous fam still throws on some killer Christmas lewks to wear around the house. On Kris’ Instagram Story, she posted photos of freshly baked lemon cake and brownies, so sweet treats will definitely be on hand.

If you’re having your own low key celebration this year, keep an eye out on all of the Kardashian-Jenner family members’ socials to see what goes down. Heck, even North West could on her mommy-daughter TikTok account, so you’ll really get the behind-the-scenes of the most exclusive Kardashian-Jenner Christmas celebration yet.