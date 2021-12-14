Despite attempts to keep things cordial and private, Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West’s divorce has been both messy and public. It’s mostly because there has been so (!) much (!!) back and forth between the two of them. When Kardashian says one thing, West says another and vice versa. Between SNL jokes and not-so-subtle lyrics, Kardashian and West’s quotes about their divorce are giving the world a lot of mixed messages. (Like, West is still publicly referring to Kardashian as his wife... whereas she filed to be legally single.)

Of course. a complicated divorce is not exactly shocking — especially when it’s between two A-list celebrities. In March 2021, Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, told The Kyle & Jackie O Show that she would expect nothing less. “I think it's always going to be hard any time, you know, there's a lot of kids and Kim and Kanye,” she explained at the time, per Today. And so far, Kimye’s divorce definitely seems to be living up to that expectation.

The only silver lining? Kardashian and West seem to be keeping it friendly for their kids (North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2). Kardashian — or her assistant — even hung a stocking for West on their fireplace mantle. Then again, for the Kardashians, that makes total sense. In her March interview, Jenner added, “The good thing about our family is we're there for each other and we're supportive, and we love each other very, very much.” And based on what Kardashian and West have said about each other since reports of the divorce broke, that love — even if it is more familial than romantic — seems clear.

Want the proof? Here’s everything that Kardashian and West have said about their divorce so far.

June 2021: Kardashian Explained The Divorce On KUWTK Youtube/Entertainment Weekly During a June episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian revealed how she felt about her marriage. According to her, West’s constant on-the-go lifestyle put a strain on their relationship. “After turning 40 this year, I realized, no, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state. I thought, ‘That’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me. And that’s not what I want.” But she didn’t always feel that way. “I always thought, that’s totally fine. I can just have my kids, and my husband moves from state to state, and I’m on this ride with him. And I was OK with that,” Kardashian said. “I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me. It’s the little things is what I don’t have... I think I’m ready for the small experiences that will mean a lot.” That doesn’t mean the decision to go their separate ways was an easy one though. In another clip from the show, Kardashian told her sisters that she felt like a “f*cking failure” for having three failed marriages.

June 2021: Kardashian Told Andy Cohen How She Felt About West Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Although episodes of KUWTK offered some insight into Kardashian’s decision to file for divorce, it still left viewers with plenty of questions. No surprise, host Andy Cohen tried to address the confusion during the show’s reunion. Still, Kardashian stayed pretty tight-lipped on her situation with West. “My marriage with Kanye ... was, is, so real,” she told Cohen, per People. “That, to me, was like my first real marriage.” And she didn’t have a direct answer for why they decided to part ways. “I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision.” She also expressed some hope that mutual respect would continue to pave their way forward. “I respect him so much and you know, that was my friend first, first and foremost, for a long time, so I can't see that going away.” She continued, “I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. He's the father of my kids, Kanye will always be family.” BRB, crying.

August 2021: West Sang About Infidelity Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images By August 2021, Kanye had joined in the conversation, and he pointed the blame for the split directly at himself. In his song “Hurricane,” West rapped about his maybe infidelity (nothing’s confirmed yet!). The lyrics go, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.”

October 2021: Kardashian Joked About Her Divorce On SNL During her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, Kardashian did not pull any punches, and even her divorce wasn’t off-limits. “I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids,” she started the joke, before adding, "So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.” Harsh, but she definitely got some laughs... just not from West.

Novemebr 2021: West Responded To Kardashian’s Joke West did not appreciate the joke (even though he reportedly helped her prepare for SNL). “SNL making my wife say 'I divorced him' because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain't never even seen the papers, we're not even divorced,” West claimed during a Nov. 4 episode of the Drink Champs podcast. “That ain't no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.” “But at the end of the day, I ain't got the paperwork yet, so I'ma come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together,” he added. Yiiikes.

November 2021: West Said He Wanted To “Heal The Pain” David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Later that month, West spoke about his divorce during a Thanksgiving prayer, which he shared on IG on Nov. 25 (the post has since been deleted). During his speech, West said, “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused.” And he said his children are a huge part of that. “I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So when I’m out [of] the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation.” He continued, “I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.” He also referenced his faith throughout the prayer. “If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK,” West claimed, “But when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation.”

December 2021: Kardashian Thanked West In A Speech David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Kardashian is still grateful for West’s support of her career. When she accepted the Fashion Icon Award for the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7, Kardashian thanked West (along with many others). “Thank you to Zac Posen, who dressed me and took me to my first CFDA Awards, and so many amazing designers like Riccardo [Tisci] and Olivier [Rousteing] that really believed in me — well, probably were talked into it by getting a call from Kanye,” Kim quipped in her speech. “Thank you to Kanye, even, for really introducing me to the fashion world.” Not exactly a romantic declaration, but definitely a sweet one!

December 2021: West Asked Kardashian To Come Back To Him During a Dec. 9 concert, West performed his song, “Runaway,” and he made a special shoutout to Kardashian during the song’s outro. He ad-libbed, “I need you to run right back to me, baby... more specifically, Kimberly.” 👀 Yes, Kardashian was in the crowd, but no, she did not immediately run on stage to get back together with him.

December 2021: Kardashian Filed To Be Legally Single Mark Sagliocco/WireImage/Getty Images On Dec. 10, Kardashian made it crystal clear that West’s pleas did not sway her. Per Page Six, she filed a request to “terminate our marital status,” explaining that the marriage was “no longer viable” and that “no counseling” could help. In the court documents Kardashian explained, “Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [West] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down.” She added, “[West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives.”

Although Kardashian’s latest decision seems pretty final, I’m almost positive that this won’t be the last time we hear from Kimye about their divorce. In the meantime, I’ll be counting down the days until the Kardashians’ new Hulu show.