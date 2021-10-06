Who said exes can’t be friends? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have kept things coordial since their January split, especially since they share four kids. But it seems they’ve grown closer once again in recent weeks, especially after it was announced Kardashian would be hosting Saturday Night Live. To host the long-running show is the ultimate honor, and she’s taking every step possible to be well-prepared. Kanye West is reportedly helping Kim Kardashian prep for her upcoming SNL gig, and I’m living for their reconciliation.

Kardashian is slated to host the Oct. 9 episode of SNL, with musical guest Halsey making her way to the stage that night as well. As the show is fast approaching, Kardashian enlisted a little help in prep work for the big night. Her ex flew to New York City to be with her, a source told Page Six. “Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show,” the insider shared. While the source said “Kim is nervous” about her debut SNL hosting gig, “she is determined to be a success.”

West and Kardashian have proven to be the friendliest of exes on multiple occasions. Even before West flew to New York, the former couple were spotted having dinner together in Malibu.

Kardashian’s SNL hosting gig has proven to be a controversial one. The reality star made fans laugh for 20 seasons on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but some have questioned if she’s the right fit for SNL. Debra Messing was one person to publicly question why Kardashian is hosting.

“Why Kim Kardashian?” she said in a Sept. 22 tweet. “I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch.”

For now, it seems Kardashian is taking it all in stride. She admitted to feeling “pressure” before the big night, it’s nothing she hasn’t seen before. After all, what other reality star has been invited to the White House?