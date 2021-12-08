The 2021 People’s Choice Awards proved to be a star-studded event. Comedian Kenan Thompson hosted the show live from Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Performers included H.E.R., Blake Shelton, and Christina Aguilera, while celebrities like Cardi B and JoJo Siwa were also in attendance. By far, one of the highlights of the night was when Kim Kardashian received the Fashion Icon Award. The star looked beautiful and gave a shoutout to Kanye West while accepting the honor, which surprised many fans.

NBC and E! first announced Kim would receive the Fashion Icon Award during the show on Tuesday, Nov. 30. According to a press release, the PCAs picked Kim to receive the honor due to “her keen fashion sense, her unprecedented entrepreneurial success, and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade.”

Once the PCAs finally came around, Tracee Ellis Ross presented Kim with the Fashion Icon Award since she received it herself in 2020. The reality star thanked Ross for introducing her to the stage. “Oh my gosh, to be receiving this award from a fashion icon herself, Tracee, I am so honored. Thank you,” Kim said. “I am honestly so humbled to be here.”

During her speech, Kim referenced her career beginnings as Paris Hilton’s closet organizer and stylist. “The fact that I’m winning a Fashion Icon Award, it’s like a pinch-me moment,” she said. “I have those every single day, that designers are, you know, are willing to work with me. There was a time when they weren't.”

“Thank you to Zac Posen, who dressed me and took me to my first CFDA Awards, and so many amazing designers like Riccardo [Tisci] and Olivier [Rousteing] that really believed in me — well, probably were talked into it by getting a call from Kanye [West],” Kim joked, before going on to praise the rapper even more. “Thank you to Kanye, even, for really introducing me to the fashion world.”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Kim also said she was “inspired by so many people” throughout her career. “This is like a dream that I get to get up and wear these amazing clothes and just try new things, you know, take a risk,” she said. “I'm so humbled, thank you so much.”

The star’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, and mother, Kris Jenner, were in the audience to support her.

Kim also received a lot of love from fans on social media for her Fashion Icon Award, especially since she was also up for a number of other PCAs, including Reality Star of 2021 and Social Star of 2021. Her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, also took home the award for Reality Show of 2021.

Kim has so much to be proud of!