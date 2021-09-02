See The Lyrics That Hint Kanye Cheated On Kim After Saint Was Born

It’s not exactly a surprise when Kanye West’s lyrics stir up controversy (just ask Taylor Swift), and his latest album, Donda, is no exception. On the fifth track, “Hurricane,” Kanye appears to allude to the struggles in his marriage with Kim Kardashian West, including infidelity. Though he does not come right out and say that he cheated on the reality star, sources claim that’s the real inspo behind the lyrics. (Elite Daily reached out to Kim and Kanye’s reps for comment on the rumored infidelity, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

In the song, Kanye raps, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.” By his own admission, it sounds like he was spending time with a “new chick” even after he became a father of two when their son Saint was born in 2015. But whatever rough patch the couple was going through then, it seems like they figured it out (at least temporarily). Kim and Kanye went on to have two more children together, Chicago in 2018 and Psalm in 2019.

These lyrics definitely raised a few eyebrows (understandably so), but they don’t really confirm an affair — poetic license and all that. However, a Page Six source claimed that there isn’t anything ambiguous about these lyrics in particular.

“The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” the insider explained. “If you look closer to the lyrics he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids.”

Though the lyrics (potentially) touch on a tense moment in their marriage, that hasn’t stopped Kardashian from supporting her soon-to-be ex’s new music. The duo even recreated their 2014 wedding during a Donda listening event in Aug. 2021. But before you start hoping for a reconciliation, a source explained their current, non-romantic status on Aug. 28. “They have come a long way since Kim filed for divorce,” the insider told People. “It's taken them months to get to this point. Kim is happy that they get along and that things are amicable.”

And it doesn’t seem like a lyric or two about a ~maybe~ affair will change that.