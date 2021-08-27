Kimye Recreated Their Wedding At His Listening Party, But What Does It Mean?

So much happened at Kanye West’s latest Donda listening event. On Thursday, Aug. 27, the rapper appeared at Chicago's Soldier Field, where he once again premiered his upcoming LP, which was originally supposed to drop in 2020 but has been delayed multiple times. He recreated his childhood home at the event and brought out controversial celebrities like Marilyn Manson and DaBaby. The star also made it seem like he was set on fire during his final song. While the whole show was one to remember, the biggest moment of the night was when Kanye West and Kim Kardashian recreated their wedding at his Donda listening party.

The two wed at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014. After spending seven years together and raising four children (North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm (2)), Kim reportedly filed for divorce from West on Feb. 19, 2021, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. (A representative for Kim later confirmed the reports to Elite Daily.) Months afterward, West was seen in public with model Irina Shayk in June, sparking dating rumors. Their rumored romance seemingly ended sometime in August. “It was never a serious thing that took off,” a source reportedly told People on Aug. 21.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

All this time, Kim and West have appeared to remain close friends. She supported her ex’s Donda project when she and her four children attended West’s Aug. 5 listening event in Atlanta. Now, Kim outdid herself by reportedly showing up in a wedding dress for his Aug. 27 listening session in Chicago.

At first, fans weren’t sure it was Kim, however. They just saw a mysterious woman with a white gown and veil covering her face walk across the stage as traditional wedding music played across the stadium. TMZ later reported that it was Kim, although they said the stars weren’t back together. Khloé Kardashian also confirmed it was Kim by reacting to the moment on Twitter, writing, “Damn…… I've never seen anything this sick!!!!!” Kylie Jenner also shared photos of Kim in her dress on her IG Story.

Kimye sure knows how to put on a show!