Kanye Has Reportedly Been Dating Irina Shayk "For A Couple Months"

You may have been surprised to learn about their rumored vaca to the French region of Provence, but reportedly, Kanye West and Irina Shayk started dating months ago, not long after the news of West’s divorce broke. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for West and Shayk for comment on their reported relationship but didn’t hear back.) “They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple of months,” a source for Us Weekly claimed on June 9, a day after the maybe-couple was reportedly spotted together in France.

A second source for the outlet claimed, “Irina and Kanye have been spending time together and getting to know one another. He’s always thought she was beautiful and they’re both looking forward to seeing where this goes.”

According to TMZ, the rapper and the model reportedly began “seeing each other as early as March,” and though fans didn’t learn about the possible romance until late May, Shayk dropped a subtle clue she and West were dating all the way back in April. On April 27, Bradley Cooper’s ex stepped out in New York City wearing a custom DMX memorial shirt that was designed by Balenciaga and commissioned by West’s Yeezy brand... even though the shirt hadn’t yet been made available to the general public. Perhaps her rumored lover pulled some strings for her!

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

While West and Shayk may seem like a totally random pairing, the two have actually known each other for more than a decade. Back in 2010, Shayk appeared in West’s music video for “Power,” and that same year, West released the song “Christian Dior Denim Flow,” where he named-dropped Shayk in one of the lyrics. In 2012, Shayk even walked the runway at the Kanye West ready-to-wear fall/winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week, but it doesn’t seem like things turned romantic until recently... probs because West was taken up until recently.

As you’re likely aware, West is currently in the midst of a high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian, but reportedly, the KUWTK star isn’t all that stressed about her estranged hubby moving on with someone new. On June 10, a source for People claimed Kardashian has known about the relationship “for weeks” and “it doesn’t bother Kim that Kanye is dating” the model. “Her only concern is their kids,” the insider claimed. “She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible.”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Another source for People claimed West only started pursuing Shayk “a few weeks” before their rumored trip to France, where they reportedly spent three nights at Villa La Coste. “He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France,” the insider claimed. “She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides.”

It might be a while before fans know what’s actually going on between these two, but I’m just excited to see what happens next.