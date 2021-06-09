Uh, Kanye Is Reportedly In France With Bradley Cooper's Ex

After weeks of romance rumors, fans suspect Kanye West and Irina Shayk are dating after the two were reportedly spotted together in the French region of Provence on June 8, which was also the singer’s 44th birthday. A source for Page Six claimed Kim Kardashian is “happy” for her estranged husband, though she has yet to comment on the rumors herself. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for West and Shayk for comment on their reported relationship but didn’t hear back in time for publication.)

Rumors about the potential new couple first emerged on May 24, when gossip ‘Gram @DeuxMoi posted a tip from an anonymous source claiming West is “secretly dating” Bradley Cooper’s model ex. @DeuxMoi then weighed in, claiming — while West may have tried “courting” Shayk — they are probs just friends. But then, either the original source or a new, second source followed up to insist West and Shayk are “def dating.” What a rollercoaster!

Little else was heard about the potential romance until their rumored France outing, when the pair was reportedly spotted “smiling and strolling around on the grounds of a luxury boutique hotel with some friends... looking very much like a couple,” per TMZ.

Here is the original tip posted by @DeuxMoi on May 24.

Here’s @DeuxMoi shutting down the claim.

And here is either the original source or a second source insisting the dating rumors are true.

While West and Shayk may seem like a totally random pairing, the rapper and the model have actually known each other for more than a decade. Back in 2010, Shayk appeared in West’s music video for “Power,” and that same year, West released the song “Christian Dior Denim Flow,” where he named-dropped Shayk in one of the lyrics. “I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen,” he sings at one point. Hmm...

In 2012, Shayk even walked the runway at the Kanye West Ready-To-Wear fall/winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week, though she hasn’t collaborated with West since then. How they reportedly wound up back in France together over nine years later is a total mystery to me — but I don’t hate it.

Though West reportedly spent his b-day exploring Provence with his rumored GF, Kardashian’s 44th birthday Instagram for her ex made it seem like there aren’t any hard feelings. “Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!” she captioned a pic of herself, West, and three of their four kids on a private jet. Ugh, my heart!

Here’s hoping that Page Six source is right and Kardashian really is happy for West.