You have a box of tissues nearby? If not, I’d highly recommend grabbing one because Kim Kardashian's Instagram for Kanye West's 44th birthday is an emotional rollercoaster. The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram on June 8 to share some birthday tributes for her ex, and she did not hold back when it came to sharing how she really feels about him after filing for divorce.

"Happy Birthday," Kim wrote in the caption, before adding, "Love U for Life!” My heart! I can’t take it! As if that wasn’t sweet enough, Kim paired the caption with an adorable picture of her and West aboard a private jet with North, Saint, and Chi (Psalm wasn’t born yet at the time the photo was snapped, FYI).

Her birthday tribute didn’t stop with that one post, either. Kim further celebrated her ex’s special day by posting three pictures of him to her Instagram Story. One shot featured Kanye as a kid back in 1987, another was a sweet couple shot of them, and the last one showed him playing with their four children.

Kim wasn’t the only member of her family to wish Kanye a happy birthday. Kris Jenner gave Kanye a shoutout on her Instagram Stories by sharing a shot of herself with the rapper alongside the caption, "Happy Birthday #kanyewest!" Khloé also spread the love by posting a shot of herself and Tristan Thompson posing with Kim and Kanye in the ocean alongside the sweet caption, "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!! 🤍”

Kanye’s birthday comes just a few days after Kim opened up about their split for the first time ever on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “I just honestly can’t do this anymore,” she tearfully told her sisters in a flashback featured in the June 3 episode of the show. “I can’t. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? He goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be together so I can raise the kids."

She later berated herself for ending her marriage. “I feel like a f*cking failure that it’s like my third f*cking marriage! Yeah, I feel like a f*cking loser! But I can’t even think about that, like, I want to be happy,” she cried.

That said, Kim maintained she wants nothing but the best for Kanye. "He deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming," she explained through tears. "I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything. I can’t.” She also maintained that he’s an “amazing” father, despite his decision to move to Wyoming.

ICYMI: Rumors Kim and Kanye, who got married in May 2014, were getting divorced had been circulating over the course of the past few years. The rumors were only exacerbated in 2020 when Kanye publicly shared controversial comments about Kim via Twitter and at rallies for his presidential campaign. Kim’s team confirmed the couple had filed for divorce in February of 2021, just a month after the news was first reported by CNN.