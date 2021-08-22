Kanye Is Reportedly Single Again After Breaking Up With Irina Shayk

Kanye West is reportedly single again after splitting up with Irina Shayk. The rapper and model became a buzzy couple after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West earlier this year, but now it sounds like their relationship is over. Check out why Kanye West and Irina Shayk reportedly broke up after just a few months of dating.

The brief relationship between West and Shayk has certainly gotten so much buzz ever since the two were first spotted together in June. But sources told People that the short romance has come to an end. “It was never a serious thing that took off,” one source told the outlet. “Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though,” a second source explained. "They remain friendly."

West and Shayk’s romance first made headlines when they took a trip to Villa La Coste in France for the rapper’s 44th birthday in early June. "She seems smitten," a source told People at the time of the trip. "He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides."

A different source had told the outlet later in June that things were heating up, and that the two were planning to date long distance. “Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to NYC,” the source explained. “He is very focused on business in L.A. too. He likes spending time with Irina and plans to see her soon again.”

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February, reportedly knew about the rapper’s romance with Shayk “for weeks” before their trip to France. "It doesn't bother Kim that Kanye is dating. Her only concern is their kids," a source had told People. "She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible...Kim doesn't want a new girlfriend to distract Kanye from spending time with the kids."

With West and Shayk going their separate ways after just a few months of dating, it looks like the celebrity duo may just have been a summer fling.