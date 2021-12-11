Kim Kardashian is taking a big step toward singledom, and it’s major. Amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with her ex Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is reportedly dropping “West” from her last name — a significant part of legally separating herself from Ye for good. Here’s what to know about Kim K’s latest move in the Kardashian-West divorce drama.

Although Kardashian and West are still dealing with specific details of divorce proceedings, such as divvying up their property and working out child custody matters, a source close to the reality TV star reportedly told E! that she’s taken another huge leap toward her future. Per the source, Kardashian filed a legal document asking to change her marital status to become legally single on Friday, Dec. 10. On top of that, she’s also asked to remove the last name West and legally revert to her maiden name.

Kardashian, who first filed for divorce from West on Feb. 19, requested joint custody of their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, but the details of their divorce have yet to conclude in court.

The latest development comes a day after West changed a song lyric for Kardashian at a benefit concert on Dec. 9, singing that he wants his ex to come back to him. Ye hasn’t been dealing with the ongoing divorce quite so well in recent months, as he also publicly expressed his hopes that Kardashian and he would reconcile in late November.

West commented about Kim K still being his wife during an interview on Revolt TV's Drink Champs podcast on Nov. 4. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off. I never even seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he said at the time. “They ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

Despite West’s difficulties accepting the ongoing divorce, Kim K has been taking it in stride and making headway toward becoming independent from the marriage. In October 2021, she bought their home in Hidden Hills, California, for $23 million. She’s also been spending lots of time with Saturday Night Live regular Pete Davidson, stoking rumors the two are an item.

The budding romance was seemingly confirmed when a source reportedly told E! on Nov. 18 that they were “really happy and seeing where it goes.” The source added that Kim K was “smitten” with Davidson but trying to keep a cool head. “She is telling some people they aren’t super serious, but she isn’t seeing anyone else... She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him,” the source revealed.

Now, with Kim Kardashian-West reportedly taking steps to return to being just Kim Kardashian, it doesn’t look like West’s pleas for reconciliation are going to succeed.