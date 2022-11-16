When Starbucks’ holiday menu hit stores on Nov. 3, the coffee giant also launched four new single-use red cup designs for the season with no reusable red cup in sight. Fast forward a few weeks, and Starbs has finally announced the beloved tradition will be returning on Thursday, Nov. 17, which means you can add the free cup to your collection so soon. But because the giveaway only lasts one day, you’re probably wondering how to get Starbucks’ free 2022 red cup to make sure you snag those Stars and discounts all season long. Here’s what you need to know about making your holiday coffee runs a little sweeter.

You’ve probably already started swapping your usual Starbucks order for your favorite holiday sip on your daily coffee runs (looking at you, Caramel Brulée Latte), but on Thursday, Nov. 17, you can embrace the holiday spirit even more with a cheery limited-edition red cup. Back for its fifth year, red cup day gives customers the opportunity to snag a free reusable cup on certain handcrafted drink orders, like the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and the Peppermint Mocha. This year’s cup features a simple sparkle and snowflake design that ties in nicely with the rest of Starbucks’ single-use red cup designs for 2022, and it’s made with 50% recycled materials. It also has a nod to 25 years of red cups on the back, so this is definitely one you want to collect.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Scoring the freebie is so simple, but if you need a refresher on how it works — or if this is your first red cup day — here’s a quick rundown on how you can grab yours on Thursday.

How To Get A Free Red Cup At Starbucks

On Nov. 17, you can get a free red cup by ordering one of the handcrafted drinks available on either the holiday menu or the fall menu. ICYDK, “handcrafted” drinks are the sips that are prepared by baristas, not the pre-packaged or RTD drinks that are available to-go.

Keep in mind that you don’t need to change up your preferred ordering method to claim the freebie — you can place your order in-store, at the drive-thru, online, or via the Starbucks app, or have it delivered straight to your door with the Uber Eats app. You can even pick it up curbside if your store offers the option.

BTW, the red cups are only available at participating locations while supplies last. So if you want to ensure you walk away with your collectible holiday item, it’s probably best to plan on placing your order early on in the day.

14 Holiday & Fall Drinks Eligible For Free Red Cups

The trickiest part about red cup day is making sure your order will actually come with the free cup. If you’re not sure which drinks are included in the giveaway on Nov. 17, make sure to check out this list of eligible beverages before placing your order:

Starbucks Red Cup Bonus Stars & Discounts

Though the event only comes once a year, red cup day is the gift that keeps on giving. Like all reusable containers, you can use the red cup to receive 10 cents off your order all year long just by opting to fill your order with the reusable option instead of a single-use cup. And if you’re a Starbucks Rewards member, you’ll also earn 25 bonus Stars for bringing in the seasonal freebie, too.

Whether you’re adding the cup to your impressive red cup collection, or you’re just in it for the year-long discounts and bonus Stars, you’re not gonna want to miss out on this holiday tradition.