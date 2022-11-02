Now that Starbucks announced its lineup of holiday drinks on Nov. 2, it’s hard not to get excited for the winter and all the traditions that make it so special. One of those holiday customs is red cup day at Starbucks, which takes giving season to the next level with a nationwide giveaway that only comes once a year. Even though the holiday menu is slated to hit stores on Nov. 3, the coffee giant hasn’t shared any info on the event, which has left many fans wondering: When is red cup day at Starbucks in 2022? If last year is any indication, you might have to hold out a couple more weeks until you can get your hands on the free reusable cup.

While many fans expect the red cup giveaway to go down as soon Starbucks ushers in the holidays, that’s not always how it works. You might remember last year’s red cup day didn’t coincide with the launch of Starbucks’ 2021 winter menu — the seasonal sips hit stores on Nov. 4, but the free cup giveaway didn’t take place until Nov. 18. The switch to staggering the releases seems to be staying, because the company didn’t mention anything about red cup day in its holiday releases. With radio silence from Starbucks on the issue, you can probably expect red cup day for 2022 to be around two weeks after the holiday menu drop, if it happens.

Last year’s reusable red cup layered a delicate white ribbon design underneath the green Starbucks logo, all piled on top of the classic red background. The cup came with a removable white cap, and was made with 50% recycled content.

In case you’re not familiar with the one-day Starbucks event, red cup day is when the coffee chain gives away a free, limited-edition reusable cup inspired by the single-use red cups that Starbucks is known for during the holiday season. In years past, Starbs stans have been able to score the free gift with any purchase of a Starbucks holiday drink while supplies last. After you get it, you can clean the red cup and bring it back for 10 cents off a drink. If Starbucks sticks with tradition, you can likely expect that deal again.

No word on what the red cup might look like for 2022, but this year’s disposable red cups include four new designs — a white cup covered in small evergreen tree and sparkle accents, a green cup that zooms in on the sparkle designs, a cup decorated with red and white evergreen trees, and a red cup with green vertical trim accents. It’s a big year for cups at Starbucks: 2022 marks 25 years since the first holiday cup was made available at the coffee chain, and it’s been a tradition coffee lovers look forward to ever since.

Whenever red cup day finally rolls around, you can likely plan on scoring your free reusable cup with an order of a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage. Seasonal sips in this year’s holiday lineup include fan-favorite options like the Irish Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte as well as the OG Peppermint Mocha, which is back for its 20th year.