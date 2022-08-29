Apple Cider Stans Will *Love* Starbucks’ New Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

When Starbucks announced its fall 2022 menu on Aug. 29, fans were excited to see returning faves like the PSL and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew make the cut. But the drink that dairy-free coffee stans are most excited about was the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, which is a new take on the sip that debuted in 2021. To get an idea of what to expect before it hits stores on Aug. 30, here’s the rundown on everything you need to know about Starbucks’ Apple Crisp Macchiato, including a review of both hot and iced versions, caffeine content, pricing, and more.

Whether you’re still holding on to the final days of summer, or you’re ready to trade in your crop tops for cozy sweaters, the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato has something for everyone. Available hot, iced, or blended, the dairy-free drink makes history as Starbucks’ first non-dairy fall sip, and is made with creamy oat milk and rich Blonde Espresso (unlike the OG Apple Crisp Macchiato, which contained cow’s milk and Starbucks signature espresso). The updated recipe doesn’t stray too far from the original, though, because it also features the same fall-tastic apple, brown sugar, and cinnamon flavors and spiced apple drizzle that made you fall in love with the sip the first time around.

Though the bev is made with non-dairy milk and contains no animal-derived products in the recipe, the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato isn’t technically certified vegan, but it is a much appreciated dairy-free upgrade. Elite Daily editor Collette Reitz got to preview a hot and iced version of the new menu item, and according to her review, it looks like you can’t go wrong with either option.

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato Review (Iced)

Though her first sip contained a burst of cinnamon flavor, Reitz says it took a few more tastes for the apple flavors to come through. She adds that the layered latte requires a good stirring in order to get the oat milk to blend with the espresso.

She likens the taste to a “baked apple chip” and says the apple flavor helps gives the iced bev some brightness. The espresso on its own isn’t sweet, but Reitz shares that “swirling in the spiced apple drizzle” definitely makes a difference. Together, the added flavors blend nicely with the oat milk and apple to create a “creamy fall flavor that’s not too sweet and a great alternative to pumpkin.”

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato Review (Hot)

If you love a pipping cup of cider in the fall, the hot version might be the drink for you. According to Reitz, the warm cuppa gives off strong apple cider vibes but has a much creamier base, which can be attributed to the oat milk. If the thought of mixing apple cider with milk sounds a little unconventional to you, Reitz makes the case for the pairing, saying, “the Apple Crisp with the oat milk is perfectly sweet and a little bit tart.”

After comparing the taste of the drink to “biting into an apple,” Reitz goes as far as to say that she can see the new menu item becoming a new fall go-to. Sounds promising to me.

How Much Caffeine Is In The Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato?

According to Starbucks, a Grande Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato comes packed with 170 milligrams of caffeine, which is 20 milligrams more than what you’d usually find in a Grande Caramel Macchiato or a Grande Espresso Macchiato.

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato Price

According to Starbucks, a grande will run you anywhere between $5.45 and $5.95. To put it into perspective, you can expect to pay the same amount for a Grande PSL, while a Grande Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew could cost you between $5.25 and $5.45.

If you’re a tried-and-true oat milk fan (and cider stan), then the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato might just find its way into you’re regular coffee order. But fret not, if you’re an Apple Crisp Macchiato purist, you can always ask your barista to switch back to the OG recipe.