As sad as you are to see another summer nearing its end, it's likely inspired you to make the most of the remaining beach days in August. No more delays on those pool hangouts, barbecues, and scenic drives you’ve talked about with your group of friends. You’ve got a few things left on your summer to-do list, and the time is now to start crossing them off. Of course, you’ll want to make sure you have some end of summer Instagram captions ready to go so you’re when you’re finally done squeezing the last sunshine out of the season, you won’t have to worry about what to title your photo dump.

If you haven’t taken the time to plan a backyard photo shoot in your new swimsuits or sundresses for the summer, now is your chance before summer is over. Have your bestie and built-in photographer snap away while you lounge in your inflatable pool or twirl around with a funky umbrella in the sprinkler. Don’t forget to try out the summer cocktail recipes that you have saved on Instagram and Pinterest, too. Have a nostalgic outdoor movie night with the fam while enjoying a fun popcorn recipe and getting cozy with your favorite blankets and pillows. Wrap up that last book on your reading list while soaking in the bathtub with a summery bath bomb. Revamp date night with your SO by going to a drive-in movie theater or enjoying a backyard BBQ for two. And make sure to cherish every last cotton candy summer sunset before it starts getting dark at dinner.

Your bucket list is as endless as the summer has felt, so you better be checking off every last item before September. That being said, while you’re trying to do all that you can before the end of summer, don’t overwhelm yourself. Just plan at least one or two fun things to do per day, and be sure to take as many pictures as you go so the memories last a lifetime. Then, you can curate one big photo dump at the end of August with all your fave snaps, funny moments, and sun-tanned selfies. This is your chance to wave goodbye to summer while showing off all the adventures you got up to with your crew. Since you don’t want to waste any of the time you do have left, use any of these 45 end of summer quotes to caption your bittersweet kiss goodbye to the best time of the year.

"I dream of a never-ending summer. Quick, someone make my dreams come true.” "Summer is over. Time to officially remember what day of the week it is." “August slipped away like a bottle of wine.” — Taylor Swift, “august” "You know it was a good summer when you’re extra sad it’s ending." "August is like the Sunday of summer." "It shore was a good summer." "See you later, alligator." "Felt cute. Might just keep pretending it’s summer until it’s actually summer again.” "This is not a goodbye, but a sea you real soon.” "It was all a dream.” "Until next time, summer.” "Getting my Pumpkin Spice Lattes iced until further notice.” "All I’m going to say is it sure is rude of you, summer, to leave me like this.” "Salty about this ending.” "You really put the ‘good’ in ‘goodbye.’” "I guess not all goodbyes are sad. Ex: Goodbye, Monday.” "Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you until we meet again." “Never say goodbye because goodbye means going away and going away means forgetting. — Peter Pan "Keep calm and pretend you are at the beach." "This summer was mermaid to last.” "Can you do me a favor and just stay forever?” "Fall, read the room. We’re not ready for you yet.” "Summer, you are my favorite hello and my hardest goodbye.” "Goodbye to you. Goodbye to everything that I knew. You were the one I loved. The one thing that I tried to hold onto." — Michelle Branch, "Goodbye To You" "Let us shell-abrate all the good times and tan lines.” “Every perfect summer's gotta say good night.” – Lorde, “Big Star” “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” “Kiss me hard before you go, summertime sadness.” – Lana Del Rey, “Summertime Sadness” “The best summers melt away as quickly as an ice cream cone in the sun.” “What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.” – John Steinbeck “Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August.” – Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty “The tan lines may fade but the memories will last forever.” “Another perfect summer in the books.” “Summer’s lease hath all too short a date.” – William Shakespeare “Summer is a state of mind." “Party’s over.” “Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability.” – Sam Keen “A fallen leaf is nothing more than a summer’s wave goodbye.” “Hold the sunshine in your heart.” “This is not a goodbye, but a sea you real soon.” “90% happy, 10% burnt.” “I’m already planning summer 2023.” “Wake me up when it’s next summer.” “Summers must fall for fall to rise.” "The end-of-summer winds make people restless." — Sebastian Faulks