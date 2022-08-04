Time flies when you’re on a plane.
With summer winding down, now is the perfect time to plan a solo trip. Since astrology has a tendency to be insanely accurate, I — especially as an astrologer — highly recommend picking your ideal solo travel destination based on your zodiac sign. Here’s where each zodiac sign can expect to have the best vacation, according to the cosmos:
As the competitive, assertive sign of the zodiac, Vegas is the perfect solo travel destination for you this summer. You’ll have the opportunity to put your gambling skills to good use, plus enjoy the hustle and bustle of Nevada’s most popular city.