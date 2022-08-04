Astrology
Young woman texting in the ideal solo travel destination for her zodiac sign in summer 2022.

With 1 More Month Left Of Summer Vacay, Here's Where Your Sign Needs To Solo Travel

Time flies when you’re on a plane.

By Chelsea Jackson
lechatnoir/Getty Images

With summer winding down, now is the perfect time to plan a solo trip. Since astrology has a tendency to be insanely accurate, I — especially as an astrologer — highly recommend picking your ideal solo travel destination based on your zodiac sign. Here’s where each zodiac sign can expect to have the best vacation, according to the cosmos:

Cavan Images/Getty Images

Aries: Las Vegas, NV

As the competitive, assertive sign of the zodiac, Vegas is the perfect solo travel destination for you this summer. You’ll have the opportunity to put your gambling skills to good use, plus enjoy the hustle and bustle of Nevada’s most popular city.

Rainer Grosskopf/Stockbyte Unreleased/Getty Images

Tap