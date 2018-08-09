August has officially arrived, and there's still enough time to make more memories in the sunshine before summer's over. It's certainly a bittersweet time, but let's live in the moment before we consider that this glorious season will come to a close. You'll want to cherish your lazy days at the pool and beach, and Instagram captions for August will help you bookmark those end-of-summer vibes.

Don't let your August be four weeks of feeling sad that fall is right around the corner. This season is all about seizing the day (or shall I say seas-ing the day if you've dedicated most of your summer to being a beach bum). You can still plan a weekend getaway to the lake, a themed pool party for your friends to enjoy, or a solo road trip to your favorite summer hotspot. All those adventures deserve to be properly posted to the ‘Gram with their very own August quotes and it’s still summer captions.

Taylor Swift may be singing that “August slipped away into a moment in time,” but you may just be welcoming August in. For any posts at the beginning of the month, you’ll want to have some welcome August quotes and August captions. Just think of how cute a plandid of you kicking up some waves at the beach will be with a few hello August quotes to go along it. Pair some swimsuit selfies and backyard barbecue candids with summer isn’t over yet quotes – because it isn’t over yet. You’ve still got an entire month of sunny weather to enjoy.

While you can't control how fast time seems to go when you're living your best life soaking up that vitamin D, you can make good use of it. Summer's outcome is up to you, and if you spend it wisely, it won't be all that bad when it comes time to say goodbye. So, grab your pool float, strike an Insta-worthy pose, and use any of these 40 August Instagram captions to welcome this final month of summer.

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision/Getty Images

"Trust me, summer isn't over just yet." "August already? Someone show me the nearest pool." "Ain't nothing like those summer nights." "In my book, summer isn't going anywhere." "Can it just be summer year-round?" "Slow down, summer. You're giving us August already." "Summer, your August is showing." "There's something about August that makes you want to cling onto summer for dear life." "Dear August, I'm sorry for what I said when I thought you were September." "Technically, it's still summer." "Life is beautiful." "August is here, and I'm over there by the pool." "August babies, it's our turn." "My summer is still loading." "They'll never take the summer away from me. Never!" "I only know love at first sight when I'm at the beach." "The golden rule of summer: Don't be afraid to jump in." "I'm a pool kid no matter what part of summer it is." "BRB, chasing the rest of summer." "Summer should get a speeding ticket." "August is like the Sunday of summer." "August has me more in my feelings than Drake does." "I refuse to let summer go that easily." "I find my happiness where the sun shines." "During summer, the sun seems new each and every day." "New month, same summer." "Sea you later, summer." “Salt air, and the rust on your door. I never needed anything more.” — Taylor Swift, “August” “You’re not July-ing, August is already here.” “August rain: the best of the summer gone, and the new fall not yet born. The odd uneven time.” — Sylvia Plath, The Unabridged Journals of Sylvia Plath “This morning, the sun endures past dawn. I realize that it is August: the summer's last stand.” — Sara Baume, A Line Made by Walking “August slipped away like a bottle of wine.” — Taylor Swift, “August” “Kiss me hard before you go. Summertime sadness.” — Lana Del Rey, “Summertime Sadness” “‘Cause you were mine for the summer. Now we know it's nearly over.” — One Direction, “Summer Love” “Oh, when I look back now, that summer seemed to last forever.” — Bryan Adams, “Summer of ‘69” “But I can see us lost in the memory. August slipped away into a moment in time.” — Taylor Swift, “August” “Hello, August. Water you doing?” “Sea you at the beach.” “It’s still a hot girl summer.” “Everything is popsicle in August.”

I don't know about you, but August is still an important chapter in summer's novel. Don't flip the page before it starts getting good, because September can wait a little bit longer.