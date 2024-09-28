The 4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Witches Are All A Little Wicked

Millions of WitchTok videos might leave you thinking that all you need to be a witch are some crystals, herbs, and a book of spells, but that’s far from the truth. Real witches know that this belief is a whole vibe — it’s about intention, energy, and a connection with nature and your spiritual side (bubbling cauldrons and broomsticks definitely not necessary).

While anyone can learn how to be a witch, some people are simply more predisposed to witchcraft and everything that comes with it. Your zodiac sign can be a hint at whether or not this belief might come more naturally to you — some of you were basically born to cast spells.

As the most sensitive and intuitive signs in the zodiac, it makes sense that super emotional water signs are more likely to possess that natural witch ability. And considering witches are ~one~ with nature, it’s not surprising that there’s at least one earth sign (aka those with a special connection with the living world) who can fit right in.

Below, you’ll find exactly which zodiac signs need to pick up a Witchcraft 101 book ASAP.

Scorpio Maskot/Getty Images Did you really think it’s a coincidence that Halloween is during the season of the scorpion? Easily the most mysterious, dark, and alluring sign in the zodiac, Scorpio is essentially witch-coded. “Intuitive, loyal, and vengeful” are just some of the words astrologer and author Bethany Nicole uses to describe Scorpios. “They are ruled by Pluto, Lord of the Underworld,” she says. “They are not afraid of the shadow realms or diving into the inner workings of the human psyche and subconscious.” Often associated with the occult, exploring energies, tarot, and other forms of mediumship, Nicole says that Scorpios are “not afraid of spending time in the darker realms of practices or understandings.” Talisa, traditional astrologer and founder of Elysium Rituals x Two Wander, adds that they have “potent psychic abilities” and would work well with water divination and necromancy/mediumship. Oh, and they’ll never turn down a good revenge spell.

Cancer Rawlstock/Getty Images A little less dark than Scorpios but nearly as intuitive, Cancers represent a slightly different side of witchcraft. Since they’re ruled by the moon, they’re tied to lunar cycles and associated with “the divine mother and feminine.” According to Nicole, their highly intuitive and naturally caring nature would make them the kind of nurturing witch who would protect a female coven or group. “Their bonds of sisterhood are very special and their ability to connect to the feminine is almost magical,” she says. Cancers could also work well with water divination and kitchen magic, Talisa notes, pointing out their “strong gut instinct and clairsentience (wisdom of the body).” She dubs them “hearth and kitchen witches.”

Pisces Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images Another water sign, Pisces is associated with emotion, intuition, and, according to Nicole, is the sign most associated with psychic or otherworldly gifts. “The house it rules is the 12th house on the natal chart, the house most associated with the ethereal, dream state, and even past lives,” she says. This sign tends to see the world “as more of an abstract painting than a defined set of rules or images.” Pisceans have the ability to “blur the boundaries between the seen and unseen,” Nicole says, which is an important quality in a witch. Talisa explains that because they’re highly intuitive, perceptive, and sensitive to energies, Pisces would thrive in typical clairvoyance and dream interpretations.

Virgo We are/Getty Images Like all earth signs, Virgos have a special connection with nature that would make them great witches. They’re also ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, which Nicole says makes them “more capable than most of using words to speak into existence what they desire.” In other words, these “master manifesters” would be very impressive when it comes to casting spells. Their attention to detail means they would be putting extra focus on casting spells correctly, following recipes precisely, and strictly adhering to ritual guidelines. Talisa agrees, saying that Virgos would do especially well with practical magic and could be great hearth and hedge witches. “Virgo is particularly well-aligned with herbalism,” she says.

Remember, literally anyone can be an enchantress as long as their heart is in it — witchcraft is for everyone. But LBR, it’s pretty clear that the Scorpios, Cancers, Pisceans, and Virgos of the world would be top tier.

Sources cited:

Talisa, traditional astrologer and founder of Elysium Rituals x Two Wander

Bethany Nicole, astrologer and author