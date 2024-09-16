The arrival of fall offers a chance to swap your favorite treats for their pumpkin spice counterparts — and to give your wardrobe a witchy upgrade. Between the chilly weather and the premiere of countless spooky films and TV shows, the aesthetic is gaining speed every day.

When you hear the word “witchy,” maybe you think of an ominous, all-black ensemble. Maybe you picture free-flowing fabrics in rich earth tones. The term means something different to everyone, and according to devoted fans, that’s the beauty of it. “You can go whimsy-goth, you can go goth, you can go ’90s witch,” Samantha Martin, a content creator whose witch-inspired fashion videos have gone viral the past year, tells Elite Daily. “I’ve always been naturally drawn to very flowy garments, and I consider that a very mystical, magical, witchy aesthetic. But really, the witchy aesthetic is just an aesthetic that’s inspired by nature and all of its elements.”

In other words, there’s no wrong way to channel your inner witch. If you’re stumped on how to integrate the vibe into your closet, don’t sweat. Below, Martin and other creators share their tips for getting the look, no matter your personal style or budget.

Gather Inspo — Then Personalize

You can’t adopt the witchy aesthetic without first deciding what it means to you. Content creator Zaire Alford, who posts Halloween-themed content year-round and prefers the whimsy-goth look, feels Practical Magic is the perfect film for finding a style you love. “You can pick and choose what kind of a vibe you like from there, because there’s so many kinds of aesthetics within,” she tells Elite Daily. If you prefer a spookier take on the trend, consider re-watching your favorite horror movies for inspo.

And don’t underestimate the value of a Pinterest search. Erica Fletcher, a witchy fashion content creator, says the platform helps her find new ways to style the wardrobe she’s spent years curating. She’ll find a look that inspires her, and instead of precisely recreating it, will use pieces from her closet to construct something similar. Start by searching for broad keywords like “modern witch outfit,” and narrow it down once you see what catches your eye.

Go for Texture & Movement

Martin, Alford, and Fletcher all view fabric choices as key to their looks. A pop of velvet, lace, or sheer material can give any outfit a witchy twist. Consider a simple lace bodysuit, like this one from Miss Circle, which can be worn below any top, sweater, or dress for an instantly mystical effect.

Lean into all things flowy, too. Draped, billowy pieces that move with you create a connection between nature and an outfit, which Martin sees as a central theme of witchy fashion. “When I wear a flowy dress, it’s flowy like the wind,” she says. Channel that energy through a tiered maxi skirt, shawl, or bell-sleeve top.

Add Another Layer

To embrace witchy style is to leave minimalism behind. Before going out, look in the mirror and put one more thing on. Alford loves to add dimension to her outfits with a chunky cardigan, stack of rings, or even statement tights. “I have all kinds of fun ones,” she says. “Ones with bats, ones with spiderwebs, that give little touches of spooky to a more basic outfit, like a skirt and a tank top.”

Fletcher says layering is part of her complete, everyday uniform: “It’s always a long skirt, some kind of belt, and some kind of cool top.” She opts for lightweight clothes to keep from overheating, and usually tops it all off with a statement necklace and hair accessories.

Repurpose Your Closet

Believe it or not, you probably already own plenty of witchy fashion staples. According to Martin, it’s all about thinking of new ways to wear them. “There are little hacks you can do,” she says, “like turning a plain, strapless maxi dress into a flowy skirt by folding it down and layering it with lots of belts and a sweater to give it an entirely different vibe.” She’s also a fan of reworking jewelry she no longer gravitates toward, creating new, layerable pieces she’s excited to wear.

“My favorite thing to do is find items [in my closet] that are kind of similar to the look I’m going for,” Fletcher adds. For example, if you love Aknvas’ ruffled, fringe-forward looks, try layering lightweight skirts of different lengths. If you dream of emulating Simone Rocha’s dark ballerina energy, weave ribbons through the button holes of tops and sweaters, and pin statement earrings onto garments as DIY embellishments.

Shop The Witchy Aesthetic

Look For Versatile Staples

The crux of the witchy aesthetic is a wardrobe full of items you can wear over and over. If you want to invest in new pieces, be sure you can imagine yourself styling them in multiple outfits. “It’s so easy to feel like you need to go out and buy 10 different dresses so you can wear them 10 different times,” says Martin. “I think it’s much more ‘in’ to have one dress you can wear 10 different ways.”

Versatile doesn’t have to mean boring. Alford recommends Doc Martens as her wear-everywhere footwear of choice, whether in the form of chunky loafers or classic combat boots. One of Martin’s favorite base layers, Free People’s Talking Sides Maxi Dress, is anything but basic. “At first glance, you’re like, ‘Eh, it’s a black dress,’” she says. “But it’s a black dress that you can tie up on the sides to make it asymmetrical, or you can put a giant gold belt on it to draw your eye there. You can put a shawl over it and make it a flowy staple piece.”

Don’t Take Yourself Too Seriously

Above all else, witchy fashion should be fun. Don’t be afraid to embrace your inner child, or challenge what it means to shop the “right” way. Fletcher sources many accent pieces from Spirit Halloween, no matter the time of year. “I really take those things and mix them into my everyday wardrobe,” she says.

Why not turn your love for witchy fashion into a cute fall activity? “One of my favorite things to do is stay in, pour a glass of wine, and put together some outfit combos that I normally wouldn’t,” says Martin. Sounds like the perfect alternative to whatever plans you’ve been dreading.