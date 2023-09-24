Hot Girl Summer may be over, but that doesn’t mean your love life won’t still be full of excitement. Now that the sun’s in the cardinal air sign of Libra, every sign will be feeling eager to prioritize connection, romance, and building bonds with supportive, like-minded individuals. With collaborations and partnerships reaching an all-time high, you may find yourself spending less time on your own, resulting in many of your independent pursuits being placed on hold. Fortunately, as this week’s full moon prepares to unfold, everyone will be called to find the balance between other people’s wants and their own, individual desires. Four zodiac signs in particular will be the most affected by the September 2023 Super Harvest Moon, because they’re all about taking initiative.

September’s Super Harvest Moon takes place in the cardinal fire sign of Aries, bringing energy, heat, and ambition to the forefront. While Libra season tends to lack a sense of urgency (unless it has to do with flirting and going on dates), Aries energy is all about actively pushing forward your own goals and ambitions. Ruled by Mars, this full moon is inviting everyone to advocate for what they want rather than be overly concerned with the opinions and viewpoints of others. Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn will be subject to this energy the most, due to where the Aries-ruled house in their birth chart lies.

imageBROKER/Lilly/imageBROKER/Getty Images

A supermoon is a larger-than-average full moon, taking place about three to four times each year. This happens due to the moon reaching the closest point in its orbit to the Earth, making the moon appear about 7-13% larger and brighter than usual. Although supermoons don’t have astrological significance, they make for amazing photos.

What’s A Harvest Moon?

Harvest Moons take place annually, right around the fall equinox. This full moon is known for taking place around the same time every evening for the first couple of nights, although this year, it’ll be reaching its peak on Sept. 29, 2023 at 5:58 a.m. ET. The Harvest Moon nickname comes from farmers who rely on the first full moon of the fall season as a reminder to finish harvesting their crops before daylight begins to lessen. This annual lunation is also commonly referred to as a Corn Moon or Autumn Moon.

Ella uzan/Moment/Getty Images

Here’s what cardinal signs most affected by September’s Super Harvest Moon can expect:

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 20 - April 19)

On Sept. 29, the full moon illuminates your first house of self-expression, bringing your solo pursuits and ambitions into focus. Your relationships have been your main priority this month, but during this full moon, you’ll feel compelled to shift some of your attention back to yourself. Taking action and prioritizing your personal goals and affairs will be an easy feat today, allowing you to re-establish your independence if it’s become lost in the partnership-oriented energy of Libra season. Take some time for you today, Aries. Everyone else can wait.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22 - July 21)

As the Aries full moon culminates in your 10th house of career and professional achievements, your hard work will be front and center. If you’ve been working tirelessly on an independent project, you’ll be ready to showcase these efforts during this full moon. You may also be realizing just how important it is for you to take the lead in the workplace, and could be making some changes in your field to better align with your desire for autonomy. Don’t be afraid to bet on yourself, Cancer. It promises to pay off.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 21 - Oct. 22)

During the Sept. 29 full moon, you’ll be taking a closer look at your partnerships and romantic affairs. It’s your season, Libra, but your connections with others are still a major priority. How can you find balance between your relationships and your own self-government? You’re easily able to cater to the needs of others, but are you putting yourself last as a result? If so, it may be time to regroup. Your connections shouldn’t require you to put your own desires on hold. Create more space for yourself today.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 21 - Jan. 22)

As the Aries full moon unfolds, your desire for independence in your home, family, and private affairs will be illuminated. You may be initiating a solo venture behind closed doors, or engaging in important discussions with family members or roommates about the boundaries in place in your environment. Nonetheless, you’ll be feeling a strong urge to assert your desire for self-government and autonomy today. Just be careful how how you express these emotions today, Capricorn. Your need for personal space could ruffle some feathers.