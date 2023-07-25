Leo season’s been loud, vibrant, and energetic, but the vibes of the upcoming full moon are anything but. Taking place in the fixed air sign of Aquarius, this lunation will reveal the ways you’re being called to innovate and revolutionize parts of your life that have been slow, restricted, and stagnant for too long. While you may be hesitant to embrace change, it’s ultimately for the best, and odds are, you’ve been sensing the need for a major shift, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the August 2023 Super Sturgeon Moon. Since this lunation is also classified as a supermoon, it’s bound to coincide with some groundbreaking revelations, so be sure to buckle up.

In the coming days, the Sturgeon Moon will illuminate everyone’s desire for liberation from traditional structures and systems. Although Leo season has placed a lot of emphasis on craving acceptance and attention (especially since Venus is currently retrograde in this sign), this lunation aims to free everyone from the need to be liked and affirmed. Going against the grain is oftentimes better than stifling your self-expression in order to keep everyone else happy, especially since it allows you to honor your most authentic self. As this full moon unfolds, fixed signs will be the ones most influenced by their desire to break out of the status quo, due to the fact that they share a modality with this supermoon.

Supermoons take place about three to four times each year, and are essential larger-than-average lunations. This is because they occur closer to Earth than a typical new or full moon, making them appear about 7-13% larger than average. While they (sadly) don’t have any astrological significance, they are *very* cool to look at.

What’s A Sturgeon Moon?

On Aug. 1 at 2:31 p.m. EST, the Aquarius full moon will unfold. Not only is this a supermoon, but it’s also the annual Sturgeon Moon. Taking place every August, Sturgeon Moons get their nickname from the fish, which are caught more often this time of year. August’s full moon is also commonly referred to as a Ricing moon, Harvest mMoon, and Corn moon.

Here’s how fixed signs will be affected by the August Super Sturgeon Moon the most:

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19 - May 21)

It’s a pretty disruptive month for you, Taurus, and the full moon is serving as the activator to some of the changes that have been brewing in your life for quite some time. Taking place in your 10th house of career and public image, this full moon is revealing important themes around the structures and rules you’ve been abiding by in your professional life, asking that you challenge them by honoring your personal need for innovation and change. As the fixed earth sign of the zodiac, you tend to move very slowly (and you hate being rushed into things), but you’ve been itching for something new in your life, and your career is likely the one thing that’s potentially been holding you back.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 22 - August 22)

It might be your season, Leo, but the vibes are shifting in a major way as the full moon takes place in your seventh house of relationships on Aug. 1. It’s been a season of independence for you, but now’s the time to assess how the structures and limitations in your relationships with others are potentially challenging the innovative pursuits taking place in your career. The rules you’ve been following when it comes to your connections aren’t serving you in the same way anymore, and while they may be familiar, they’re not aiding in your growth. Put that Leo energy to good use. You know what you want — don’t let someone else keep you from what’s ultimately best for you.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

On Aug. 1, the full moon in Aquarius will bring the need for innovation and rule-breaking to your fourth house of home and family. This full moon is asking that you take a closer look at the rules you’ve set in your household. Are they benefitting you, or are they old and outdated? Some rules are meant to be broken, Scorpio, and now is the time to consider how you’re making space for change in these areas of your life.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (January 19 - February 21)

This full moon is bound to affect you the most, Aquarius, since it’s taking place in your first house of self. Starting Aug. 1, the full moon will highlight themes around your personal boundaries and rules, prompting you to reflect on how you’ve been giving yourself the space to express yourself free of limits and restrictions.